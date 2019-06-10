tech2 News Staff

Late last year, HMD Global announced the Nokia 8.1 (review), which packed a classy design, offered a great camera, and for once, the pricing of the Nokia device felt right. However, six months later now, the company has announced a massive price cut for the smartphone.

The Nokia 8.1 is now priced at Rs 19,999 for the 4 GB RAM variant, and Rs 22,999 for the 6 GB RAM model. At the time of launch, the lower model of the Nokia 8.1 was announced at Rs 26,999 while the 6GB RAM variant was for Rs 31,999. This means, the 4 GB model is now down by Rs 7,000, whereas the 6 GB one is now priced Rs 9,000 lower. These price cuts are only temporary and will stay in effect till 30 June.

This is the second price cut for the smartphone as previously the 4 GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 21,999.

Notably, the new prices are applicable via both online and offline stores.

Nokia 8.1 specifications and features

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display that can display HDR 10 content. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

The device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly, 2PD or dual photodiode.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set-up is a 13 MP unit and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One program. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is support for 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a single speaker with a 'smart' amplifier. Further, a USB Type-C 2.0 cable is present. The phone supports NFC and a fingerprint sensor is present on the rear.

