tech2 News Staff

Nokia 8.1 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 had launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs 26,999. This variant only came with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Now, Nokia has launched the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant which has been priced at Rs 29,999 and is said to be exclusively available on Amazon India.

Pre-orders of the phone have already begun and the shipments are set to begin on 6 February.

The phone has been launched in two colour variants: Silver and Blue.

Nokia 8.1 buyers will also get a gift card worth Rs 3,000

As per the company, Airtel prepaid customers with Nokia 8.1 6 GB RAM variant may get 1 TB of 4G data on eligible plans starting from Rs 199. Airtel post-paid customers will also get an additional data of 120 GB along with three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting from Rs 499.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

In terms of display, the device features a 6.18-inch FullHD+ "PureDisplay" with an 18.7:9 ratio. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

The device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly, 2PD or dual photodiode.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set-up is a 13 MP unit and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One programme. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is a support for 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a single speaker with a 'smart' amplifier. Further, a USB Type-C 2.0 cable is present. The phone supports NFC and a fingerprint sensor is present on the rear.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.