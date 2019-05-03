Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
Motorola One Vision to launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 15 May with hole-punch display

This Motorola’s first attempt at a hole-punch display and a 48 MP camera.

tech2 News StaffMay 03, 2019 17:21:47 IST

Motorola has finally scheduled a date for the launch of its first smartphone with both a 48 MP camera and hole-punch display. As per event invites sent out for the event by the company the phone is scheduled to launch on 15 May in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

After launching several budget smartphones like the Moto One and the One Power in 2018 and 2019, the Lenovo-owned brand will finally unveil something exciting in the form of the Moto One Vision.

The Motorola One Vision. Image: Twitter/@Sudhanshu1414

As per leaks, both devices will run Android 9 Pie out of the box and will be a part of the Android One program, like Nokia currently is. This also means that two new smartphones will get faster updates as well.

Moto One Vision specifications

The Moto One Vision as per previous leaks is expected to be Motorola’s first flagship offering in a while. The smartphone is expected to feature a FHD+ (2520x1080 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is expected to skip on the display notch with this one and go with a hole-punch display instead like on the Samsung Galaxy S10e or the Honor View 20.

There’s no in-display fingerprint reader and our best guess is that the fingerprint reader sits under the dimple on the back cover with the batwing Motorola logo over it.

Inside, the device is expected to feature a Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC paired with the Mali-G72 GPU along with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

At the back one can expect a 48 MP camera and a secondary camera for depth sensing.

All of the above is expected to be powered by a 3,500 mAh battery.

