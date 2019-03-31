Sunday, March 31, 2019Back to
Motorola One Vision spotted on Google's ARCore website, launch imminent

The Motorola One Vision is expected to feature a 21:9 punch-hole display and an Exynos 9610 chipset.

tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2019 16:58:49 IST

Motorola's upcoming Android One smartphone, touted to be called the One Vision, has been doing the internet round off late and now there's more evidence to suggest that it may launch very soon.

While the major talking point about the phone has been its leaked specifications so far, the phone has now been spotted listed on Google’s ARCore website. Spotted first by MySmartprice, this may be seen as a key indicator of its imminent launch.

Motorola One Vision spotted on Googles ARCore website, launch imminent

Motorola One Power. Photo: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

The Motorola One Vision is rumoured to launch as Motorola P40 with a custom ZUI skin.

Motorola One Vision listed on Google's ARCore website. Image: MySmartPrice

Talking about the device, previous leaks suggest the One Vision will feature a glossy finish body with curved edges. On the front, we will be looking at a 6.2-inch display with a punch-hole and an aspect ratio of 21:9 (similar to the Sony Xperia 1).

Motorola One Vision renders. Image: GizmoChina

Interestingly, the phone could also be the first ever Motorola smartphone to feature a Samsung Exynos chipset. There have been reports which suggest that the One Vision will be powered by a 10 nm Exynos 9610 octa-core processor. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A50 also came with the same Exynos chipset.

In addition, the Motorola One Vision is tipped to run Android 9.0 Pie OS and also feature a 48 MP primary rear-facing camera, supported by a 5 MP depth sensor.

The phone will likely come in 3 GB/4 GB RAM variants with either 32 GB/64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. It is also expected to feature a 3,500 mAh battery.

The Motorola One Vision, in addition to China, is speculated to release in other international markets including India, Brasil and Latin America. When? Well, we don't know that yet.

