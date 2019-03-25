Monday, March 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola One Vision renders hint at punch-hole display and dual rear camera

Motorola's One Vision is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch unit with full HD+ resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio

tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2019 14:23:49 IST

Motorola's upcoming Android One smartphone, speculated to be called the One Vision, has been doing the rounds of the rumour mills off late.

The One Vision, whose specifications were leaked last week, has now seen more details emerge. This time around, we have renders of the smartphone reveal a punch-hole display housing the front-facing camera and a dual-rear camera setup on the Motorola One Vision. This phone is expected to be launched as the Motorola P40 in China.

Motorola One Vision renders hint at punch-hole display and dual rear camera

Motorola One Power sports a 12 MP + 5 MP camera setup at the back. Photo credit: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

According to the renders, the rear side of the Motorola One Vision will come with a vertically aligned dual camera setup, with a 48 MP camera, with an LED flash unit below them. A logo on the rear side is expected to be housing the fingerprint sensor. You can also spot the Android One moniker on the base of the rear side.

The Motorola One Vision is expected to have a QCFA (Quad Colour Filter Array) similar to the Redmi Note 7 Chinese variant. The QCFA will enhance dynamic range, noise reduction, and per-pixel detail. The phone is reported to feature Video 3D HDR and Long Exposure with the latter said to help capture better-detailed pictures in low light.

According to the folks at XDA Developers, the Motorola Android One smartphone will feature a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor.

As for the display, Motorola's One Vision is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch unit with full HD+ (2,520 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio with a cutout for the front camera at the top end. To recall, Sony introduced Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 with 21:9 front panel last month.

Motorola One Vision renders. Image: GizmoChina

Motorola One Vision renders. Image: GizmoChina

In addition, the Motorola One Vision is tipped to run Android 9.0 Pie OS. The phone will likely come in 3 GB/4 GB RAM and 32 GB/64 GB or 128 GB internal storage. It is reported to have a battery backup of 3,500 mAh.

Motorola One Vision, in addition to China, is speculated to release in other international markets including India, Brasil and Latin America.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Motorola

Motorola One Vision specs surface online, might feature Exnos 9610 SoC

Mar 21, 2019
Motorola One Vision specs surface online, might feature Exnos 9610 SoC
Motorola One Vision smartphone with Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Motorola

Motorola One Vision smartphone with Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Mar 18, 2019

science

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019
Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Doctoral Research

Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Mar 25, 2019
CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019