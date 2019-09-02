Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
Motorola One Action is now available on open sale on Flipkart at Rs 13,999

Motorola One Action is powered by an Exynos 9609 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 12:04:51 IST

Motorola One Action was recently launched in India at a price point of Rs 13,999, and it went up on its first sale on 30 August. On the same day, following the debut flash sale, Motorola put up the device for an open sale on Flipkart.

The smartphone is available in just one storage option — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and two colour variants — Pearl White and Denim Blue.

Motorola One Action pricing, sale offers

As for the sale offers, Jio users can get benefits of Rs 2,200 as io instant cashback and 125 GB of additional 4G data on the purchase of this smartphone. You can also opt for the no EMI option to buy the device. Flipkart is also giving a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

Moto One Action specs

The device has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio as seen on the Moto One Vision smartphone. There is also a punch-hole cutout in the display for the camera. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9609 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Moto One Action is an Android One smartphone and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

As far as optics go, the Moto One Action has a triple rear camera setup with a 16 MP action sensor which uses pixel binning to produce 4-in-1 4 MP shots. It is supported by a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 12 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options for the device include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The entire setup is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery which has 10 W charging. The phone measures1 60.1x71.2x9.15 mm and weighs 160 grams.

