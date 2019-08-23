Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola One Action with triple-cameras launched in India today at a price of Rs 13,999

Motorola One Action will be available for purchase from 30 August on Flipkart at 12.00 PM.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 13:44:04 IST

Motorola today launched Motorola One Action in India today. The smartphone is packed with a 3,500 mAh battery and Exynos 9609 chipset.

It will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 30 August at 12.00 pm. The newly launched smartphone comes in two colour options - Denim Blue and Pearl White.

This smartphone comes at the heels of the Motorola One Vision that was launched only a couple of months back.

Motorola One Action pricing, sale offers

Motorola One Action comes in one storage variant - 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 . This smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting 30 August.

The handset will be available in two colour variants - Denim Blue and Pearl White.

Motorola One Action with triple-cameras launched in India today at a price of Rs 13,999

Motorola One Action comes with a 6.3 FDH+ CinemaVision display with a punch-hole camera. Image: Motorola

Motorola One Action Specification

The Motorola One Action features 6.3 inch FDH+ CinemaVision display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The handset sports a punch-hole camera at the top left of the display. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a vertical triple camera setup at the back that includes 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, 12 MP sensor and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, it comes with a 12 MP sensor.

It runs on Android 9 and is powered by Exynos 9609 chipset. Motorola One Action houses 3,500 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019