tech2 News Staff

Motorola today launched Motorola One Action in India today. The smartphone is packed with a 3,500 mAh battery and Exynos 9609 chipset.

It will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 30 August at 12.00 pm. The newly launched smartphone comes in two colour options - Denim Blue and Pearl White.

This smartphone comes at the heels of the Motorola One Vision that was launched only a couple of months back.

Motorola One Action pricing, sale offers

Motorola One Action comes in one storage variant - 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 . This smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting 30 August.

The handset will be available in two colour variants - Denim Blue and Pearl White.

Motorola One Action Specification

The Motorola One Action features 6.3 inch FDH+ CinemaVision display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The handset sports a punch-hole camera at the top left of the display. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a vertical triple camera setup at the back that includes 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, 12 MP sensor and 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, it comes with a 12 MP sensor.

It runs on Android 9 and is powered by Exynos 9609 chipset. Motorola One Action houses 3,500 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.



