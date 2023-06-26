Best phones under Rs 60,000 (June 2023): OnePlus 11 5G, Google Pixel 7 to iQOO 11 5G

The category of phones in the 50K to 60K price bracket in India hasn’t seen too many newcomers this quarter. As a result, there has been little churn in our list of phones under Rs 60,000 this time as compared to the last. Of course, the price of certain handsets has dropped significantly since then, and the Apple iPhone 13 has headed in the opposite direction and out of this budget. Time to jump straight into the action and look at who made the cut this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 60,000 in India

OnePlus 11 5G

Let’s start with two of the most powerful phones around with almost identical model numbers. The OnePlus 11 5G is the best all-around phone from the company at the moment. It is loaded with a lot of features generally reserved for the Pro variant. The phone feels great in hand and has a 6.7-inch curved LTPO3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. This HDR10+ and Dolby Vision-compliant screen supports 10-bit colour depth, 120 Hz variable refresh rate and can get up to 1300 nits bright. The phone runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and one can expect several OS and security updates in the future.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and you get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant in this budget. The rear camera department is loaded, starting with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and Hasselblad’s colour tuning. The support cast is equally impressive with a 48MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus that also doubles up as a macro camera and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. Its 5000 mAh battery easily lasts for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 100W charger juices it up in under 30 minutes.

Pro tip: With the right credit card, you can get its top variant with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage under Rs 60,000 effectively.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India: Rs 56,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

iQOO 11 5G

The iQOO 11 5G is the other phone in this list based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. You can also get its 16 GB RAM variant under 60K, but we prefer this variant given the Rs 5,000 price difference. It has a sharp 10-bit 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant E6 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 144 Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone runs Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13.

The rear camera department here consists of a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung GN5 sensor and OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto camera that provides 2X optical zoom, and also doubles up as a portrait camera. The 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls quite well. The iQOO 11 5G’s 5000 mAh battery lasts for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge 50% of it in just 8 minutes, and fully in well under half an hour.

iQOO 11 5G price in India: Rs 54,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7’s price has come down a little since last quarter on its official online partner, Flipkart, and you can get it for even lower with several credit cards. The Pixel 7 is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G2 processor and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the phone has an IP68 rating for dust and fluid resistance.

As you expect from a Pixel phone, you get the purest and the latest version Android 13 with the Material You design language. Other than speedy OS updates, the Pixel phones are known for their camera capabilities, and the Google Pixel 7 delivers strongly in that department courtesy of two cameras at the back. You get a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera that do a great job in different lighting and modes. Software tricks like the Magic Eraser and Camouflage let you edit captured images on the phone itself.

Google Pixel 7 price in India: Rs 55,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Samsung’s previous flagship retains its place in our sub-60K list. This phone too has an IP68-rated ingress protection along with a compact design. The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G sports an aluminium frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and back. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget comfortably.

The photography department is mighty impressive. You get a 50MP primary camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is flagship grade as expected and can record videos in 8K resolution too. A 3700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for a day of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging. It launched with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4.1, and is now upgradeable to Android 13 with One UI 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price in India: Rs 52,990 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The top variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can now be purchased for a Rupee under 50K but can easily hold its own against the phones in this list. This Moto flagship is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and is accompanied by 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. You get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 10-bit P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1250 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant display is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. An Android 13 update is available for this phone, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock user interface.

The camera department here is quite impressive too. You get a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom. Thus, you have all the key bases covered. The selfie enthusiasts are in for a treat courtesy of a 60MP front camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s 4610 mAh battery keeps it powered for well over a day of moderate use, and supports 125 Watts wired and 50 Watts wireless fast charging. For its current selling price, it offers great features and excellent value for money.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India: Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage

