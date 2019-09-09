tech2 News Staff

Big smartphone manufacturers like Samsung are focusing on 5G enabled smartphones. At the IFA 2019, held in Berlin last week, Motorola reportedly declared that they will be dabbling in this segment soon.

As per a report by Cnet, Motorola global marketing strategy head, Francoise LaFlamme has confirmed that the brand is going to launch a 5G premium flagship smartphone. Recently, Samsung launched Galaxy A90 5G priced around $800.

As per the report, LaFlamme also said that it is difficult to keep the prices cheap (under $399) for a 5G phone and not sacrifice the elements in it that most buyers value. Moto's 5G smartphone, Moto Z3 is priced at $480 but buyers can get the 5G speed only if they buy the 5G Moto Mod at an additional cost of $350

As for the Moto Mod, the company unveiled it at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. By using it, you don't actually have to upgrade your smartphone to get 5G connectivity, instead just slap this mod at the back of phone and thats it, you will be able to work on 5G network. It is compatible with Moto z2 Force, Moto z3 and Moto z4 device.

The brand also unveiled Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus at IFA this year. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, Motorola One Zoom is priced at €429. On the other hand, Moto E6 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor and is priced at €139.



