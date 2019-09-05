Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with Snapdragon 855 launched in Korea at 899,900 WON

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25 W rapid charging.


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 15:10:44 IST

Samsung has launched yet another 5G smartphone Samsung Galaxy A90 5G today in Korea. It is the first budget-friendly A-series 5G smartphone. However, the A90 5G is not the brand's first 5G smartphone as Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G was also launched recently as a part of the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is priced at WON 899,900 (around Rs 53,400)  in Korea. It is available for purchase in South Korea now.

It will be available in two colour options — black and white.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with Snapdragon 855 launched in Korea at 899,900 WON

Galaxy A90 5G comes in two RAM variants — 6 GB and 8 GB. Image: Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A90 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It sports an infinity display and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone uses the selfie camera inside the display notch for the face unlock feature.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera, 5 MP depth sensor, and 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera setup offers features like Super Steady, Scene Optimiser and Flaw Detector. On the front, it sports a 32 MP selfie camera.

It is powered by a brand-new Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes in two RAM variants, 6 GB and 8 GB, both offering 128 GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot will also help expand the 128 GB internal storage by an additional 512 GB. It houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25 W rapid charging. The smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie OS along with Samsung's One UI.

As for connectivity, the A90 5G comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v 5.0, and USB Type-C.

