Moto Z4 launched featuring an OLED display, 48 MP camera and 5G Moto Mod support

Motorola will likely bring the Moto Z4 to India but we still don't quite know when.

tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2019 14:18:25 IST

Motorola's finally decided to announce the Moto Z4 in the US and Canada after an entire cycle of numerous rumours, leaks, and even premature shipping.

Unsurprisingly, all the leaked details turned out to be true. The latest mid-range smartphone from Motorola has been priced at $500 and will be shipping in the US and Canada from 13 June. What remains unknown is when will the Moto Z4 be brought to India.

While the Z4 is a regular 4G phone by default, Motorola has already stated that the phone will support the 5G Moto Mod that adds support for Verizon's 5G network in the US. The Z4 will also support all of Motorola's existing mods for attaching accessories such as a 360-degree camera, battery pack, camera, gamepad or projector.

Moto Z4. Image: YouTube/ Motorola US

Moto Z4: Specifications and Key features

As far as design goes, we already knew what the Moto Z4 would look like and all the specifications were also confirmed on a recent listing on Amazon.

On the front, the Moto Z4 has a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display sporting a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There's an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the device and a waterdrop-style notch on top.

The Moto Z4 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. Image: Motorola US

Processing will be shouldered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and the device will come with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the device has 25 MP camera in the display notch on the front, while a single 48 MP f/1.7 camera (with a Sony IMX 586 sensor) takes care of camera duties at the back. Motorola's also thrown in a correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash along with support for both PDAF and laser autofocus.

The package is powered by a 3,600 mAh battery that supports 15 W TurboPower through USB-C. There's no support for wireless charging here despite the glass sandwich design but the 3.5 mm headphone jack does make a comeback after disappearing on last year's Moto Z3.

