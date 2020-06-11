Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
Mi Notebook Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to offer 1080p display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2020 11:39:29 IST

Mi Notebook has been teased to come with an FHD display with 1080p resolution, and an Intel Core i7 processor.

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Mi Notebook launch live stream:

    The launch event will begin in a few minutes (12 pm). Below is the embedded live stream video:

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Mi NoteBook: What to expect?

    Previously, it was suspected that the Mi NoteBook will be a rebranded RedmiBook 13, which was launched in China last year. 

    However, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain recently confirmed that Mi NoteBook is a new product, it is an India-exclusive, and customised for the needs of the users in the country.

    From what we know so far, Mi Notebook will offer up to 12 hours of battery in a single charge. It will be “ultra thin” and “ultra light”, and will use an SSD. It will sport thin bezel, and will feature an FHD display with 1080p resolution. It will be powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Welcome, all!

    Xiaomi is launching its first-ever laptop in India today at 12 pm and we are going to bring you the tiniest details from the virtual launch event. Stay tuned to this space for ALL the updates from today's launch. 

    via GIPHY

Xiaomi is launching its first-ever laptop in the Indian market today. It is called the Mi Notebook and as per Xiaomi, it is an India-exclusive product and has been customised for the needs of the users in the country.

Since a few weeks now, it was suspected that the Mi Notebook will be a  rebranded RedmiBook 13, which was launched in China last year. However, Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed this week that Mi Notebook is a new product and it will make its global debut in India today.

Image: Xiaomi India

Mi Notebook launch event livestream

The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm today and will be streamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube channel and on the company's events page. The YouTube live stream video is embedded below.

Mi Notebook: What to expect?

In days leading up to the launch day, Xiaomi has teased a bunch of details about the laptop.

We already know that the Mi Notebook will offer up to 12 hours of battery in a single charge. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the laptop will be “ultra thin” and “ultra light” and it will use an SSD.

Company India head Manu Kumar Jain had also announced previously that the laptop will have "one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen.", hence, it will sport thin bezel.

The company website has also revealed that the laptop will feature an FHD display. Mi Notebook will come with a 1080p display and will be powered by the Intel Core i7 processor.



