11:25 (IST)

Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in China late last year

Which means we already know what to expect from the smartphons:

1. It will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution

2. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

3. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

4. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

5. It will come with a 20 MP camera on the front.

6. At the back, there will be a 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras.

7. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

8. Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.