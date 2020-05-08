11:33 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to compete with OnePlus 8
While we wait for the Mi 10, you can give this a read: Here are 4 things OnePlus did right, and 5 things it messed up with the OnePlus 8
tech2 News StaffMay 08, 2020 11:08:39 IST
The highlight of the Mi 10 is the 108 MP primary camera and its Snapdragon 865 chipset.
11:25 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in China late last year Which means we already know what to expect from the smartphons: 1. It will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution 2. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. 3. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. 4. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11. 5. It will come with a 20 MP camera on the front. 6. At the back, there will be a 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. 7. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K. 8. Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.
Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in China late last year
Which means we already know what to expect from the smartphons:
1. It will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution
2. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.
3. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.
4. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.
5. It will come with a 20 MP camera on the front.
6. At the back, there will be a 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras.
7. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.
11:10 (IST)
Welcome you guys! The Mi 10 and a few IoT products are expected to debut in India today. Stay tuned!!
After a delay of weeks, Xiaomi is finally hosting its India launch event for the Mi 10 today. The smartphone was launched in China late last year.
Along with the Mi 10, Xiaomi is also expected to launch a few IoT products today, which may include the Mi Box and Mi TV Stick.
The event live stream will begin at 12 pm today. The video to the webcast has been embedded below:
As per the variants launched in China, we know that Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.
In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.
In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.
Notably, there may be a slight difference in the specification of the Mi 10 variants launched in India. Stay tuned for complete details about the launch and the device.
