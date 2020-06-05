Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life, Xiaomi teases ahead of India launch on 11 June

The first Mi Notebook in India is expected to be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 that was launched in China last year.


FP TrendingJun 05, 2020 13:50:55 IST

Mi Notebook is all set to be launched in India on 11 June. As the day of the release draws closer, Xiaomi India has tweeted a teaser which reveals that the upcoming Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life, Xiaomi teases ahead of India launch on 11 June

Representational Image (The new RedmiBook 14. Image: Twitter/Xiaomishka)

A 7-second teaser released by Xiaomi on Twitter shows 12 laptops positioned in a manner of a watch dial. The hour and minute hands are seen covering entire circle. It says, "Guess the epic battery time?"

Mi Notebook will be Xiaomi's first laptop in India.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain teased the display of the upcoming Mi Notebook. He said that the device will have "one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen."

The video tweeted by Jain showed the laptop from all angles. The bezels surrounding the display are slim.

The first Mi Notebook in India is expected to be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 that was launched in China last year.

The Redmi Book 13 that was launched in China, had a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It came with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM.

The laptop is powered by the 10th generation of Intel Core processor. It sports a metal body and DTS surround sound audio support.

The device is expected to sport a 13-inch bezel-less display and will be powered by Intel Core i7 processor.

Mi Notebook will launch in India on 11 June at 12 noon (IST).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirms the launch of new 'Mi Notebook' on 11 June: Here's how to watch it live

Jun 01, 2020
Xiaomi confirms the launch of new 'Mi Notebook' on 11 June: Here's how to watch it live
Xiaomi hints that it might soon unveil Mi Notebooks in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi hints that it might soon unveil Mi Notebooks in India

May 29, 2020
Xiaomi introduces 'Collections' feature on Mi TV in India, offers curated movies and TV series on PatchWall

Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduces 'Collections' feature on Mi TV in India, offers curated movies and TV series on PatchWall

May 23, 2020
Xiaomi reportedly confirms the launch of Mi TV Stick, likely to come with Android support

Xiaomi

Xiaomi reportedly confirms the launch of Mi TV Stick, likely to come with Android support

May 27, 2020
Thanks to ASUS, the first AMD Ryzen 9-based laptops will be coming to India next month: Exclusive

ASUS

Thanks to ASUS, the first AMD Ryzen 9-based laptops will be coming to India next month: Exclusive

May 25, 2020
MSI Prestige 14 A10SC laptop review: Appealing design, unappealing performance

MSI Prestige 14

MSI Prestige 14 A10SC laptop review: Appealing design, unappealing performance

May 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020