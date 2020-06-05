FP Trending

Mi Notebook is all set to be launched in India on 11 June. As the day of the release draws closer, Xiaomi India has tweeted a teaser which reveals that the upcoming Mi Notebook will offer 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

A 7-second teaser released by Xiaomi on Twitter shows 12 laptops positioned in a manner of a watch dial. The hour and minute hands are seen covering entire circle. It says, "Guess the epic battery time?"

#MakeEpicHappen without running🏃‍♂️for a charger🔌 every now and then. Mi fans, guess the #Epic Battery Life on the upcoming #MiNoteBook. 💻 Global Debut on June 1⃣1⃣. pic.twitter.com/GlSMXb2154 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 4, 2020

Mi Notebook will be Xiaomi's first laptop in India.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain teased the display of the upcoming Mi Notebook. He said that the device will have "one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen."

The video tweeted by Jain showed the laptop from all angles. The bezels surrounding the display are slim.

Seeing the bigger picture in a compact Notebook? That's epic! This #MiNotebook has one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen. Mi fans, I'm really excited to unveil this #India1st Notebook to all of you. Global Debut on June 11 @ 12PM.#Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/ahuZaMcliF — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 2, 2020

The first Mi Notebook in India is expected to be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 that was launched in China last year.

The Redmi Book 13 that was launched in China, had a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It came with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM.

The laptop is powered by the 10th generation of Intel Core processor. It sports a metal body and DTS surround sound audio support.

The device is expected to sport a 13-inch bezel-less display and will be powered by Intel Core i7 processor.

Mi Notebook will launch in India on 11 June at 12 noon (IST).