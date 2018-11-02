Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 09:27 IST

MediaTek to announce its first 5G modem M70 in the first half of 2019: Report

MediaTek will be preparing to shift its R&D budget towards developing 5G technology said Lixing.

Jumping on the 5G express, chip maker MediaTek has announced that it is working on its very first 5G modem, called M70, and it is expected to be in devices in the first half of 2019. The company CEO Cai Lixing confirmed this news and said that we could expect the modem to be hitting somewhere in the first half of next year.

Representational image.

Representational image.

As per the report by GizChina, this does not mean that this 5G modem will be coming on MediaTek chipsets. Lixing has said that MediaTek SoCs with 5G modems will be introduced to devices in 2020. MediaTek is said to have devoted most of its resources towards 5G and that it has gained useful insights in the 4G period.

MediaTek will be preparing to shift its R&D budget towards developing 5G technology, said Lixing. This news means that industry leaders such as Apple, which sources modems for its iPhones from other companies, will have another option on the table as well. There have been earlier talks of MediaTek supplying Apple 5G modems for next year's iPhones and the M70 will most likely be that modem.

Last month, MediaTek announced a new chip is called the Helio P70, and as the name suggests, it succeeds the Helio P60. The new chip is built on a 12 nm process and features an updated APU and improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

5G

OnePlus to release one of the first 5G compatible smartphones next year: Carl Pei

Oct 23, 2018

MediaTek

MediaTek Helio P70 SoC promises stutter-free gaming on mid-range phones

Oct 24, 2018

science

Eggs & Evolution

Colorful bird eggs today come from exquisitive ones laid by their dinosaur ancestors

Nov 02, 2018

EBP

DNA of all life on Earth to be sequenced in massive genome project: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Galactic Smash

Milky Way and its iconic halo forged by a cosmic collision 10 billion years ago

Nov 01, 2018

Hydrogen Fuel

Breakthrough in making hydrogen fuel from water offers hope of mass production

Nov 01, 2018