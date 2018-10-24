Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 16:14 IST

MediaTek Helio P70 SoC promises stutter-free gaming on mid-range phones

MediaTek claims that its new “AI video encoder” adjusts video call quality in real-time

Following Qualcomm’s announcement of a new mobile platform, rival MediaTek has also announced a new platform, though this one is targeted at mid-range devices.

MediaTek’s new chip is called the Helio P70, and as the name suggests, it succeeds the Helio P60. The new chip is built on a 12 nm process and features an APU updated APU improved AI performance. The CPU is an 8-core unit with 4x ARM Cortex A73 cores at 2.1 GHz and 4x Cortex A53 cores at 2 GHz. These are paired with an updated GPU, the ARM Mali-G72 MP3.

The Helio P70 improves upon the P60's gaming and AI performance.

Compared to the P60, the A73 cores and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU are clocked 0.1 GHz higher. It’s not much of a bump, but MediaTek is claiming a 13 percent boost in overall graphics performance. The AI engine is also supposed to be 10-30 percent faster now.

MediaTek claims that its new “AI video encoder” adjusts video call quality in real-time, allowing you to enjoy a video call while simultaneously streaming or downloading. All video calling apps already do this, so we’re not sure what MediaTek is doing differently. It’s possible that the process of doing this has been made less resource intensive. There is native support for common AI frameworks like TensorFlow and Caffe2.

The company also claims that the gaming experience will be smoother and that they’ve “optimised to reduce frame-rate jitter.”

The chip supports 4G LTE at up to 300 Mbps download speeds.

MediaTek states that the chip is already in production and that devices with the P70 will ship by November.

