MediaTek launches Kompanio 900T chipset for tablets, notebooks and more devices

FP TrendingSep 10, 2021 17:36:56 IST

MediaTek has announced its new Kompanio 900T chipset, signaling the expansion of the company’s portfolio of mobile computing solutions for portable notebooks, tablets, and other devices. The Kompanio platform combines MediaTek’s advanced technologies for multimedia, Artificial Intelligence (AI), wireless connectivity, and gaming with ultra-low power consumption and powerful computing capabilities.

MediaTek's introduction of Kompanio 900T follows the company's recent launch of Kompanio 1300T, designed for premium tablets.

The chipset provides fast performance for both gaming and applications, as it supports flagship LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. It is also adaptable to 2K resolution 120 Hz refresh rate screens and built on an advanced 6 nm process.

According to Zeng Baoqing, general manager of MediaTek's Intelligent Multimedia Division, users can count on incredible mobile computing experiences with the new Kompanio platform. “The Kompanio 900 delivers robust computing power, outstanding audio and video multimedia features, smooth gaming capabilities and support for the latest 5G and wireless features so users can get the most out of their devices,” he said.

The Kompanio features good audio and video multimedia, courtesy of MediaTek’s MiraVision image quality engine and AI-enhanced display features. It can enhance SDR video content to near HDR quality, apart from upgrading HDR10 to nearly HDR10+. The Kompanio 900T supports, in real-time, HDR10+ video playback image quality enhancement features.

The Kompanio 900T platform includes high speed 5G network due to its integration of a 5G modem. It supports standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) dual-mode networking with full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz. It also has Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services and 5G dual-carrier aggregation.

The platform also includes advanced wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2 and 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 for more reliable and faster connectivity.

The chipset integrates two Arm Cortex-A78 ultra-performance cores with six Arm Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores and an octa-core CPU architecture. It also contains an Arm Mali-G68 GPU and MediaTek APU (AI processor) for serious mobile computing power.

MediaTek’s Kompanio platform has been widely adopted by device manufacturers globally to create the world's most popular mobile computing devices, such as Chromebook tablets and laptops. Devices that will be powered by MediaTek Kompanio 900T are set to be available soon.

