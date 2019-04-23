tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has been rather quiet on the smartphone front of late, when other Chinese brands can't stop launching smartphones every other month. Lenovo used to be that aggressive with smartphone launches too and it looks like it wants to get out of its slumber. Today Lenovo is all set to launch the Z6 Pro in China. The Z6 Pro will be the successor the Z5 Pro which was launched in November last year.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro launch has been getting delayed. It was first expected to launch on 27 March. Lenovo VP Chang Cheng had then announced that the Lenovo Z6 Pro was going to be unveiled for the global audiences on 27 March after the device was teased initially back in February at MWC 2019. The camera is going to be the major attraction for the device with the Hyper Vision sensor looking to take the video and imaging capabilities of the device to new heights.

Lenovo Z6 Pro: When and where to watch the launch event

The Lenovo Z6 Pro is going to be launched in China at 2 pm local time which is around 11.30 am IST. The launch will take place on Lenovo Mobile's official Weibo account.

Lenovo Z6 Pro: Features and specifications known so far

On its Weibo account, Lenovo VP has shared some promotional photos which pretty much give out all the details about the device. The company is advertising the Hyper Video feature a lot in its promo material. The post above uses the hashtag ‘亿级像素’ which translates to "billion level pixels" which can be calculated to 100 million pixels. So as per a report in IT Home, the Z6 Pro is said to feature cameras that can give you a 100 MP image.

Here's what's known about the Lenovo Z6 Pro so far:

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Storage: 512 GB

RAM: 12 GB LPDDR4

Camera setup: 48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP AI - Capable of putting out 100 MP images

Selfie camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating System: ZUI 11

Display 6.39-inch

Dolby Atmos support

One of the promo images hints at liquid cooling mechanism onboard as well. While the price and availability details are yet to be revealed, pre-orders on online retailer JD.com and Lenovo's official China website have already begun.

Lenovo's predecessor, the Lenovo Z5 Pro, was also equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3,350 mAh battery unit. The phone had gone on sale in China in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage. One the back, the Z5 Pro had a dual-camera setup with a 16 MP Sony IMX 576 primary sensor a secondary 24 MP sensor. On the front, you had 16 MP + 8 MP sensors.

