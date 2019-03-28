tech2 News Staff

The Lenovo Z6 Pro device was teased initially back in February at MWC 2019. The phone was mentioned to come with 5G and also sport something called as the ‘HyperVision’ camera.

Now a recent post on Weibo by VP Chang Cheng teases some of the specifications of the phone. The post uses the hashtag ‘亿级像素’ which translates to "billion level pixels" which can be calculated to 100 million pixels. So as per a report in IT Home, the Z6 Pro is said to feature a 100 MP camera.

Also, the post is said to imply that the phone might come with an in-display fingerprint reader, support for wireless charging amongst many other features.

As per the report in My Smart Price, Qualcomm in 2018 had also announced that its processors already come with support for images with more than 100 MP resolution.

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng had earlier announced that it is going to introduce the smartphone on 27 March, but the report mentions the phone to be coming sometime in April 2019.

Previous rumours claim the phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. If the Z6 Pro doesn't have it, a GT version of the Z6 Pro could offer the same chipset.

