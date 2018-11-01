Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 18:05 IST

Lenovo Z5 Pro launched in China with an edge-to-edge display and a camera slider

Lenovo Z5 Pro features a Samsung-made 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro which was expected to finally go official today was launched at an event in China. As revealed in its teasers, the newest flagship smartphone from Lenovo features a camera slider similar to the Oppo Find X and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

The main reason for having a mechanical camera slider is to be able to accommodate a larger display which is close to being edge-to-edge without cutting out a notch and Lenovo has managed to do just that. The Lenovo Z5 Pro claims to arrive with a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent which is quite impressive.

Lenovo Z5 Pro. Image: Lenovo China

Lenovo Z5 Pro. Image: Lenovo China

The phone goes on sale in China in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage or 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage. There is no mention of a microSD card expansion here so we are assuming there isn't a slot for that here.

As far as prices are concerned, the 64 GB variant has been priced at CNY 1,998 (Rs 21,250), while the 128 GB variant has been priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs 24,500). You are stuck to just one Ceramic Black colour variant to choose from, which is somewhat limiting.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro features a Samsung-made 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC which isn't really as powerful as the Snapdragon 845 SoC but is adequately powered to stomp through the regular workload.

One the back, the Z5 Pro gets a dual-camera setup with a 16 MP Sony IMX 576 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a secondary 24 MP sensor. The slider is a home to another dual-camera setup for selfies — 16 MP + 8 MP and they are accompanied by an infrared sensor for better facial recognition in the dark. Video shooting capabilities are capped at 4K 30 fps through the rear camera and at 1080p for the dual-front cameras.

The Z5 Pro also incorporates an under-display fingerprint reader which also is one of the centrepiece features of the handset. A 3,350 mAh battery unit provides power to the phone and Lenovo runs its proprietary ZUI 10 UI on top of Android Oreo.

