While Lenovo VP Chang Cheng kept Weibo users entertained (the smartphone world in baited breath) for weeks teasing a smartphone with hardware specifications and figures that were hard to believe keeping the currently available smartphone technology in mind. Well, the Lenovo Z5 was launched today and it is anything but that.

According the Lenovo China website, the brand has announced it’s much talked about Z5 flagship in China and it looks nothing like those bezel-less renders teased by brand.

While the vice president’s teaser posts on Weibo may have been misunderstood (or a case of bad translations) the images teased along with those posts showcased a bezel-less design, without a display notch, something that has been plaguing Android smartphones this year. The VP also teased a 45 day battery life along with 4 TB of internal storage and a dual camera setup with a portrait mode as well.

In contrast, the smartphone launched in China today, did not look anything close to teased renders. The device packs in bezel less design with the renders showing thin bezels along the sides. The top of the device features the usual display notch and bottom a thin chin, similar to what we have seen from the rest of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers this year. Clearly, Lenovo has a lot of questions to answer about misleading fans to believe that they were going to launch, what appeared to be a completely bezel-less smartphone.

Moving to the specifications, they are nothing impressive either. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch 1080p display with notch that is reportedly thinner than those found on the Apple iPhone X and the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 8.

Inside, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The company also announced a second variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

What is impressive, is the price that is set at CNY 1,299 for the 64 GB model and CNY 1,799 for the 128 GB storage model.

The smartphone finally announced, it’s clear that OnePlus still retains its bragging rights when it comes to hardware specifications.

That is until Vivo announces the production version of its bezel-less Apex concept smartphone. The device got plenty of attention when showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Spain earlier this year. Its highlight was the almost bezel-less design with not notch and a tiny chin at the bottom. The selfie camera is motorized and pop up from the top side of the smartphone when activated. Once switched off, the camera retracts into the body making it look ultra-cool. The Vivo Apex is expected to be launched as the Vivo Nex and according to the current set of rumours will be launched in two variants.