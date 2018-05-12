Lenovo is reportedly working on a fully bezel-less smartphone to break away from the new trend of shipping smartphones with a notch. It will be called the Z5.

Now, we did come across a phone with nearly no bezels in the Vivo Apex earlier this year but that was concept smartphone while the smartphone Lenovo is working on will apparently be a production variant phone. It was Lenovo's Vice President Chang Cheng who took to Chinese social media website Weibo to share a concept sketch of a phone with no bezels.

According to Cheng, Lenovo has made four major technological breakthroughs and patented as many as 18 technologies to come up with the Lenovo Z5. He did not mention anything much but this sketch also arrives a day after Cheng posted another teaser of the phone, revealing a portion of the phone, which hinted that the company could settle for a notch. The new sketch confirms that it will be a fully bezel-less smartphone, however.

It will be interesting to see what Lenovo decides to do with the front-facing camera, the earpiece and the fingerprint scanner which tend to be on the front of the phone. According to a report by GSMArena, Cheng will be making an official announcement about the Lenovo Z5 on 14 June, which is when we can expect to have more answers after the smartphone.