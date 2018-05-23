If you thought that OnePlus was the smartphone brand when it came to bragging rights, think again! It seems like out of nowhere, Lenovo (which went on a year long sabbatical) is suddenly making waves in the smartphone space with what appears to be a teaser campaign of sorts, revealing bit by bit the new (and rather interesting) features of its upcoming flagship smartphone, called the Z5.

This time around, Lenovo vice president, Chang Cheng, is back on social media website Weibo to tease another new and interesting statistic about the Z5 flagship's battery life.

His new post teases a battery stand by time of about 45 days! Yes! This is something that most feature phones (or dumb phones) are not capable of just yet. Even if Lenovo is capable of pulling it off, we can expect some serious power management optimisations along with a gigantic phablet-sized battery.

Else this could be some smartly marketed "ultra-power saving mode" that gets you access to basic functions like the dialer, SMS and Settings apps, something that many smartphone already pack in today, which substantially increase standby times.

We have been getting plenty of teasers from the Lenovo VP about the upcoming smartphone lately. We do know that it will pack up a completely bezel-less design with no visible notch, which if accomplished should be a first for any smartphone manufacturer in existence.

Next, we also know that the Lenovo Z5 will pack in a mammoth 4 TB of internal storage. This according to the same VP should allow for storage of 2,000 HD movies or 1,50,000 music files or whopping 1 million photos.

If all of the above teasers turn out to be genuine on launch day (they should be), OnePlus (current title holder for bragging rights) will indeed have nothing left to brag about in its elaborate marketing campaigns in the years to come.

From what we know through past teasers, the Lenovo Z5 flagship smartphone will carry 18 patented technologies, which includes 4 "technological breakthroughs". The device is expected to be launched on 14 June.