tech2 News Staff

Instagram had announced a few updates coming to the photo-sharing app at the Facebook F8 Developers Conference this year. Among them was a new design that combined all the eight camera options into a semi-circular wheel. The new design is reportedly being rolled out quietly in India.

Coming from a report by IANS, in the new design, all the camera options are now categorised into three including Live, Camera and Create. Under the Live option, users can use augmented reality (AR) filters that can be browsed using the semi-circular menu.

In Camera, users will find the existing options including Hands-free, Forward, Super zoom and Boomerang options and the AR filters as well.

The Create option combines the existing Tap to Type, Ask me a question, Polls, and Countdown in the menu. Earlier, these options were available from the stickers menu.

This feature hasn’t been rolled out completely. At the time of writing this article, we checked our own Instagram accounts but none of us have received the update yet.

