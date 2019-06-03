Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram is reportedly rolling out its new Stories design quietly in India

The new design divides the existing options into Live, Camera and Create categories.

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 20:11:49 IST

Instagram had announced a few updates coming to the photo-sharing app at the Facebook F8 Developers Conference this year. Among them was a new design that combined all the eight camera options into a semi-circular wheel. The new design is reportedly being rolled out quietly in India.

Instagram is reportedly rolling out its new Stories design quietly in India

Instagram.

Coming from a report by IANS, in the new design, all the camera options are now categorised into three including Live, Camera and Create. Under the Live option, users can use augmented reality (AR) filters that can be browsed using the semi-circular menu.

In Camera, users will find the existing options including Hands-free, Forward, Super zoom and Boomerang options and the AR filters as well.

Create mode in Camera in Instagram Stories.

Create mode in Camera in Instagram Stories.

The Create option combines the existing Tap to Type, Ask me a question, Polls, and Countdown in the menu. Earlier, these options were available from the stickers menu.

This feature hasn’t been rolled out completely. At the time of writing this article, we checked our own Instagram accounts but none of us have received the update yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Instagram

Instagram further pushes in-app shopping, Stories to get Product, Order stickers

May 29, 2019
Instagram further pushes in-app shopping, Stories to get Product, Order stickers
WhatsApp reveals first look at Ads in its Status feature which will roll out in 2020

WhatsApp

WhatsApp reveals first look at Ads in its Status feature which will roll out in 2020

May 27, 2019
Instagram influencers' data leak traced back to Mumbai-based marketing firm Chtrbox

Instagram

Instagram influencers' data leak traced back to Mumbai-based marketing firm Chtrbox

May 22, 2019
Snapchat could soon let users add music to their posts says new report

Snapchat

Snapchat could soon let users add music to their posts says new report

May 26, 2019
Private contact data of millions of Instagram influencers exposed publicly

Instagram

Private contact data of millions of Instagram influencers exposed publicly

May 21, 2019
Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid

IGTV

Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid

May 21, 2019

science

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019