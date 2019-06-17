tech2 News Staff

Transsion Holding which owns the Infinix brand is going to launch the Infinix Hot 7 Pro smartphone on Flipkart in India for a price of Rs 8,999. The device will be available for sale from 17 June to 21 June on the e-commerce website.

Infinix claims its Hot 7 Pro smartphone is the only device to come with 6 GB of RAM for a price under Rs 10,000. It has a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top resembling that of the iPhone XS and houses the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the device has MediaTek Helio P-22 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There is an external micro-SD card slot which can expand the storage to 256 GB. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie overlayed with the company's XOS 5.0 UI.

Optics of the phone is handled by a rear camera setup of 13 MP and 2 MP each while on the front as well there is a 13 MP and 2 MP camera setup which has features such as AI Portrait and beauty mode.

The phone check marks all basic connectivity options such as a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slot, 3. 5 mm headphone jack, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery. You can get the Infinix Hot 7 Pro in Aqua Blue, Midnight Black, and Mocha Brown.

