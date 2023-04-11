Tuesday, April 11, 2023Back to
Best phones under Rs 15,000 (April 2023): Poco M5, Infinix Hot 20 5G to Samsung Galaxy F41

Here are your best half a dozen smartphone options to choose from under Rs 15,000 in India this month.


Ameya DalviApr 11, 2023 18:48:12 IST

Our list of phones under Rs 15,000 this month feels a little strange. Frankly, it doesn’t look like one from 2023. Mind you, these aren’t outdated devices by any stretch, but most of them barring a couple are over a year old. Of course, they used to sell for a higher price before, and we can assure you that they offer better value for money than some of the newer phones under 15K. We have phones with good cameras, high refresh rate displays, some with 5G compliance too and all with 6 GB RAM. Here are your options.

Best phones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Poco M5 / Poco M4 5G
The new Poco M5 is the most recent of the lot, and also the most affordable. It is quite stylish too, courtesy of a leather-like texture at the back. Powering this phone is a Mediatek Helio G99 chip with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate and Widevine L1 certification. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. 

Poco M5 - Poco M4 5G

It flaunts a 50MP camera at the back, which is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 5000 mAh battery that should comfortably last for close to two days of moderate use. It supports 18W fast charging with a 22.5W fast charger included in the package. The Poco M5 runs Android 12 with a layer of MIUI 13 on top. 

If you want a similar phone, but one that’s 5G ready, then you should consider the Poco M4 5G. Is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and the rest of the specs are quite similar to the Poco M5. It misses out on a 2MP macro camera (which is fine) and you will have to shell out 3K extra for it. All things considered, if you can do without 5G, the M5 offers far better value for money at its current price.

Poco M5 price in India: Rs 11,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage
Poco M4 5G price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Infinix Hot 20 5G 
The Infinix Hot 20 5G is the other 5G-ready phone in this list and offers an impressive feature set. It sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate which is good to have in this budget. This phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is a great choice for this segment. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further up to 1 TB with a microSD card. There is a dedicated card slot along with two slots for SIM cards.

Infinix Hot 20 5G

The photography department consists of a 50MP primary camera along with an AI lens which is also used as a depth sensor. The 8MP front camera gets the job done with selfies and video calls. The Infinix Hot 20 5G has a 5000 mAh battery that can keep it running for a day and a half of normal use. It supports 18W fast charging. This Infinix phone runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 UI. 

Infinix Hot 20 5G price in India: Rs 13,499 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Motorola G40
The Motorola G62 and G72 that we included in our previous sub-15K list are a lot more expensive now and not available in this budget. As a result, we have opted for the Motorola G40 instead, which is now available for a great price. It is a neat choice for those looking for a large-screen phone with a near-stock Android UI. And that’s not all, the photography department here is quite impressive too. You get a 64MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Its 16MP front camera will have the selfie crowd interested.

Motorola G40

You get a large 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with HDR10 compliance and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Moto G40 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC which is still quite potent and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage. Battery backup is impressive too with a 6000 mAh battery keeping the phone powered for close to two days of moderate use. It supports 20W fast charging with QuickCharge 4. Last but not the least, the G40 runs Android 11, and you get a near-stock Android user interface.

Motorola G40 price in India: Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Realme Narzo 50 
Just like the G40, the Realme Narzo 50 is now available for under 13K and ticks a lot of boxes. It has an elegant design and sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chip, which is decent enough for this budget. And of course, you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card. This phone launched with Android 11, and an Android 13 update is expected soon. 

Narzo 50 (1)

The photography department here is mainly about the 50MP primary camera that does most of the heavy lifting. The 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera make up the numbers. The 16MP front camera is pretty good for selfies and video calls. The Realme Narzo 50 has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it running for over a day and a half of moderate use. Even better, the company bundles a 33W fast charger to juice it up quickly. 

Realme Narzo 50 price in India: Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F41 
The Samsung Galaxy F41 can also be purchased under 15K currently. It offers a good mix of features, in addition to the brand name. The striking features of this phone are its sharp 6.4-inch sAMOLED Full HD+ display and a mammoth 6000 mAh battery that can last for two full days of moderate usage. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, and you can purchase its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB (expandable) storage variant in this budget.

Samsung Galaxy F41 

The Samsung Galaxy F41 offers three cameras at the back – a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP depth sensor. Not to forget the 32MP front camera located in a drop notch that will have the selfie enthusiasts hooked. The phone launched with Android 10 and is upgradable to Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1, which is another big plus. All these factors make the F41 a very good option in this budget for brand-conscious buyers, despite being close to two years old. 

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India: Rs 14,499 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

