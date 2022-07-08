Friday, July 08, 2022Back to
Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India with 108MP Camera, check other specs and price

Infinix will be launching the 5G versions of their Note 12 series, which will be powered by a Mediatek processor, and a 108MP camera. The device will be sold exclusively through Flipkart, starting 12:00PM, 8th July 2022.


Mehul DasJul 08, 2022 11:38:36 IST

Infinix will be unveiling the Infinix Note 12 5G series in India today. Infinix has already launched a couple of phones under their 12 series lineup. However, the devices did not support 5G.

With this upcoming lineup, Infinix is not only bringing 5G support to its devices but will also add a phone with a 108MP primary camera, a powerful processor and more. 

The Infinix Note 12 5G series will feature AMOLED displays and will have some powerful specifications, at least on paper. The Infinix Note 12 5G and the Note 12 PRO 5G, the two devices that are likely to be launched today, will be quite affordable, despite the specifications. The smartphones will be launched in India today at 12:00PM and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Infinix recently launched its Note 12 series in India, but they were without support for 5G. The launched series include the Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo smartphones.

As for the specifications, the Infinix Note 12 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Under the hood, the device will likely be powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset, which will likely be paired with at least 8GB RAM and at least 128GB internal storage. 

As for the software, the device will most likely rely upon Android 12 out of the box. In terms of photography, the Infinix Note 12 5G will feature a 108MP main camera, which will reportedly be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. 

At the front, the device is said to feature a 16MP selfie shooter. The Infinix Note 12 5G is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix has confirmed that the brand will launch a flagship smartphone with a whopping 180W fast charging support later this year. 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


