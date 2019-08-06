Tuesday, August 06, 2019Back to
Huawei Mate X will reportedly be available for purchase in September this year

Huawei Mate X is expected to come with 5G technology along with 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 08:52:23 IST

With so many delays in the launch, whether it is Samsung Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X, it seems like bringing the new foldable smartphones in the market is not simple after all. After several reports about Galaxy Fold's faulty display, Samsung had to delay its scheduled launch and has recently revised the date to September this year. And now, Huawei has apparently picked the same month for Mate X's availability as well.

According to a report by Chinese news portal, CNMO, Huawei Mate X will go on sale in September. The report also says that there will be a limited number of units that will be available for sale.

(Also read: Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and folds))

Huawei Mate X.

On the contrary, a Huawei official recently confirmed that Huawei Mate X is not ready for launch yet. Well, we do not have a specific launch date yet but let us hope we finally get to see a foldable smartphone as they have maintained quite a hype from the past year.

Huawei Mate X specifications

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X actually fold outwards. The total diagonal screen-size after the device has been unfolded happens to be 8-inches while the folded phone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The back of the phone also has a display when the device is folded and which is slightly smaller than the front at 6.4-inches owing to a hinge that houses the camera. The phone also has a thickness of 11 mm when it is folded. Apart from that, the phone will also be coming with 5G technology but one big disappointment is that it does not have a headphone jack.

Inside the phone, we see the 7 nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 5G modem along with a space for dual-SIM cards. The thickness of the phone when it is unfolded is an astonishing 5.8 mm.

The Mate X has a 4,500 mAh battery and it also comes with a bundled 55W charger that can charge the device from 0-85 percent in 30 minutes. This charger can also be used to charge a type-C laptop as well. The power key on the side doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

The middle hinge of the phone has been made using Falcon Wing design and has taken more than three years to perfect as per Huawei. The phone comes in a single 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage variant. The company hasn't provided us with an exact date but the Mate X is said to be sold in the next half of 2019.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


