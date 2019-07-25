Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
Samsung announces that the redesigned Galaxy Fold will hit markets in September

Samsung has not offered any specific date in September but it has confirmed that the price will remain $1980.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 08:07:27 IST

In what could be termed as the first official announcement after the Galaxy Fold was recalled, Samsung has said that it has made “improvements” to protect the Galaxy Fold’s screen and the sale of the device should start in September.

Galaxy Fold.

The company has not offered any specific date for the launch in September but it has confirmed that the price will remain $1980. Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.
  • Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.
  • The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
  • Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.
  • The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Samsung also shared images of what the newly designed Galaxy Fold will look like. On first glance, the two devices appear to be identical but a close of the top part of the hinge shows extra piece inside the hinge which is likely going to prevent debris from getting in. The changes appear to be very subtle and we will know more only when the device hits the market.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

