tech2 News Staff

It seems we are still not close to seeing a foldable phone from either Huawei or Samsung, both of whom had showcased their respective products in February. While Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching its product in Septemeber, Huawei is still undecided.

As per a report in news.mydrivers, He Gang, director of Huawei's consumer business mobile phone line the Mate X is still not ready for markets. "Everyone should be very clear that Huawei’s quality requirements are very demanding. If it does not meet the quality requirements, we will not let the products go on the market," he said.

Going by the wordings, it seems that Huawei, in an effort to compete with Galaxy Fold, had rushed its signature product. Last we heard, that we are not to expect the Mate X before September even though the original launch date was scheduled for May.

"We have invested heavily in Mate X. As for when Samsung’s device will hit the market, it is not a key point for us to consider. The key point we consider is to hope that consumers can get this product when they get it," said Gang. Basically, it's really uncertain when exactly the device will launch but you can be sure that it is going to come around the same time period as the Galaxy Fold.

