Saturday, June 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Mate X foldable phone could be launching in September after being delayed

Earlier, the Mate X was supposed to be launched in summer but was pushed ahead for more testing.

tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2019 13:59:51 IST

Huawei’s Mate X foldable will reportedly be making its way to the markets by September. It was given a summer launch previously when it was announced first, however, following the debacle of the Samsung Fold, Huawei decided it was best to undergo additional testing before it’s released.

Huawei Mate X foldable phone could be launching in September after being delayed

Huawei Mate X. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

The launch confirmation was reported by TechRadar where senior Vice President Vincent  Peng said, “It's coming in September at the latest. Probably earlier, but definitely September is guaranteed."

According to Peng, the launch of the Mate X was moved ahead so that the quality of the foldable screen could be improved. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said that they were doing a lot of tests.

Another reason what made Huawei reconsider the launch was probably Samsung’s success with the Fold. As soon as it hit the hands of reviewers, the screen broke for a few of them. Following this glaring manufacturing defect, Samsung decided to move the release of its foldable phone.

The Huawei Mate X is priced at $2,600.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Huawei

Huawei’s Mate X foldable phone delayed until September for additional testing

Jun 14, 2019
Huawei’s Mate X foldable phone delayed until September for additional testing
Galaxy Fold reportedly not coming in July, official says 'nothing has progressed' since April

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold reportedly not coming in July, official says 'nothing has progressed' since April

Jun 15, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally get an official release date somewhere in July

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally get an official release date somewhere in July

Jun 09, 2019
Daily Bulletin: HC refuses to intervene in doctors' protest in Bengal; Narendra Modi talks tough on terror at SCO summit; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: HC refuses to intervene in doctors' protest in Bengal; Narendra Modi talks tough on terror at SCO summit; day's top stories

Jun 15, 2019
China's BOE showcases a 12.3-inch rollable screen, folding phone at a display show

BOE

China's BOE showcases a 12.3-inch rollable screen, folding phone at a display show

Jun 18, 2019
Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative

Huawei

Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative

Jun 15, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019