tech2 News Staff

Huawei’s Mate X foldable will reportedly be making its way to the markets by September. It was given a summer launch previously when it was announced first, however, following the debacle of the Samsung Fold, Huawei decided it was best to undergo additional testing before it’s released.

The launch confirmation was reported by TechRadar where senior Vice President Vincent Peng said, “It's coming in September at the latest. Probably earlier, but definitely September is guaranteed."

According to Peng, the launch of the Mate X was moved ahead so that the quality of the foldable screen could be improved. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said that they were doing a lot of tests.

Another reason what made Huawei reconsider the launch was probably Samsung’s success with the Fold. As soon as it hit the hands of reviewers, the screen broke for a few of them. Following this glaring manufacturing defect, Samsung decided to move the release of its foldable phone.

The Huawei Mate X is priced at $2,600.