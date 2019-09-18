Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
Huawei Mate 30-series to launch today: All you need to know about the device

Google announced last week that Huawei's upcoming Mate 30-series will not be powered by Android.


tech2 News StaffSep 19, 2019 08:30:13 IST

Huawei is set to announce its next-gen flagship phones in the form of the Mate 30-series today at an event in Munich, Germany that you can watch online at 5.30 pm IST. The big cloud over the launch is the fact that the Mate 30-series will not be shipping with Google services due to the blanket ban of US companies not working with Huawei which includes Google. Here's all we know about the devices.

Hauwei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30 series: What software will it run?

After Huawei's trade ban extension ended in August, Google announced last week that Huawei's upcoming Mate series will not be powered by Android operating system.

A Google spokesman said that the Mate 30 cannot be sold with licensed Google apps and services due to the US ban on sales to Huawei. A temporary reprieve that the US government announced last month does not apply to new products such as the Mate 30, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly said that "Huawei will continue to use the Android OS and ecosystem if the US government allows us to do so...Otherwise, we will continue to develop our own operating system and ecosystem."

This leaves no option for Huawei but to use its own operating system for the new Mate phones. Recently, the company senior vice president Vincent Yang said that Huawei would like to maintain its current Android ecosystem on smartphones and will only use Harmony OS as a plan B in the case sanctions are again imposed on it.

(Also Read: Hongmeng OS (Ark OS): Google's absence could create big problems for Huawei)

Harmony OS is reportedly a microkernel-based operating system that is similar to the Fuchsia OS that is being worked upon by Google. Over the next three years, Harmony OS will be optimised and gradually adopted across a broader range of smart devices, including wearables, Huawei Vision, and head units for your car.

Simultaneously, Huawei also made it clear that Harmony OS was not meant to replace Android on smartphones but is meant to work across various devices with a focus on security.

Huawei Mate 30 series: Expected specifications and features

The Mate 30 series is expected to be powered by Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC. According to a report in GizChina, the Kirin 990 SoC is expected to be manufactured on the EUV 7 nm process by TSMC. The Mate 30 series would also come incorporated with a 5G modem, the HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. We don't know yet whether all Huawei Mate 30 Pro phones will come with a 5G modem or there will be a special 5G variant of the Mate 30 series, just like with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G.

The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is said to be sporting triple cameras on the back with 40 MP sensors, which will offer up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The setup is being speculated to be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery and will come with a 55 W fast-charging adapter.

