Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HongMeng OS isn't made for smartphones and it will not replace Google's Android: Huawei

Huawei official clarified that Huawei will continue using the Android OS in their devices.

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 15:53:14 IST

Huawei confirmed earlier, that it is working on an operating system called HongMeng OS. Since it was during the time when Huawei was facing the wrath of US Ban, it was assumed that this new operating system is being developed to replace Android OS. Now a Huawei official has turned down these rumors saying that HongMeng OS isn't designed to replace Google Android.

According to Xinhua,  in a media roundtable held in Brussels recently, Huawei board member and senior Vice President Catherine Chen said that HongMeng OS is not being made for smartphones and it will not replace Android operating system. She also said that the company intends to continue using the Android operating system in their devices.

"While an operating system for smartphones usually contain dozens of millions of lines of codes, Hongmeng contains much fewer — in the quantity of hundreds of thousands — and therefore very secure. The Hongmeng system also has extremely low latency compared with a smartphone operating system, added Chen.

(Also read: After HongMeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony)

HongMeng OS isnt made for smartphones and it will not replace Googles Android: Huawei

Image: Reuters

A Huawei official also hinted towards this earlier this month. As reported by TechNode , "Hongmeng OS was developed for the internet of things (IoT) devices instead of smartphones, and the company hasn’t decided to abandon Android. We haven’t decided yet if the Hongmeng OS can be developed as a smartphone operating system in the future,", said Liang Hua, Huawei Chairman. This was announced after restrictions on Huawei were partially lifted by the US government.

Now that the clouds of trouble seem to be lifted from the brand everything looks good but what contradicts here is Huawei official had confirmed that HongMeng OS was being developed to replace Google's Android. Back in June, Reuters reported that Andrew Williamson, vice president of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's public affairs and communications, told us about it in an interview. According to the report, "Huawei is in the process of potentially launching a replacement," Williamson said in Mexico City. "It's not something Huawei wants. We're very happy of being part of the Android family, but Hongmeng is being tested, mostly in China. I believe it is already being rolled out over a million devices."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Huawei

After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Jul 14, 2019
After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony
Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Huawei

Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Jul 14, 2019
Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Huawei

Huawei's ban in the US to be discussed in a meeting at the White House

Jul 20, 2019
US may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to Huawei in two weeks

Huawei

US may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to Huawei in two weeks

Jul 15, 2019
Huawei's research arm Futurewei has laid off more than 600 workers following US ban

Huawei

Huawei's research arm Futurewei has laid off more than 600 workers following US ban

Jul 23, 2019
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Huawei

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain commercial wireless network: Report

Jul 23, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019