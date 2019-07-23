tech2 News Staff

Huawei confirmed earlier, that it is working on an operating system called HongMeng OS. Since it was during the time when Huawei was facing the wrath of US Ban, it was assumed that this new operating system is being developed to replace Android OS. Now a Huawei official has turned down these rumors saying that HongMeng OS isn't designed to replace Google Android.

According to Xinhua, in a media roundtable held in Brussels recently, Huawei board member and senior Vice President Catherine Chen said that HongMeng OS is not being made for smartphones and it will not replace Android operating system. She also said that the company intends to continue using the Android operating system in their devices.

"While an operating system for smartphones usually contain dozens of millions of lines of codes, Hongmeng contains much fewer — in the quantity of hundreds of thousands — and therefore very secure. The Hongmeng system also has extremely low latency compared with a smartphone operating system, added Chen.

(Also read: After HongMeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony)

A Huawei official also hinted towards this earlier this month. As reported by TechNode , "Hongmeng OS was developed for the internet of things (IoT) devices instead of smartphones, and the company hasn’t decided to abandon Android. We haven’t decided yet if the Hongmeng OS can be developed as a smartphone operating system in the future,", said Liang Hua, Huawei Chairman. This was announced after restrictions on Huawei were partially lifted by the US government.

Now that the clouds of trouble seem to be lifted from the brand everything looks good but what contradicts here is Huawei official had confirmed that HongMeng OS was being developed to replace Google's Android. Back in June, Reuters reported that Andrew Williamson, vice president of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's public affairs and communications, told us about it in an interview. According to the report, "Huawei is in the process of potentially launching a replacement," Williamson said in Mexico City. "It's not something Huawei wants. We're very happy of being part of the Android family, but Hongmeng is being tested, mostly in China. I believe it is already being rolled out over a million devices."

