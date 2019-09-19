tech2 News Staff

Huawei is scheduled to launch the Mate 30 Series at an event in Munich, Germany today. The launch event will begin at 14:00 CEST, which is 05.30 pm IST. You can check the local time per for the event per your region here.

Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite and Mate 30 Porsche Design. The launch event will be live-streamed on Huawei's official YouTube page. The webcast link is also embedded below:

(Also read: Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September)

Huawei Mate 30 Series expected design

While we are still a few hours away from the event, here's a recap of a detailed design leak of the entire Mate 30 Series.

Earlier this week, leakster Evan Blass has shared a Twitter thread, which contained images of each of the expected device revealing what they might look like. Per the leaked images, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have a waterfall-like screen that will curve on the left and the right side. The design seems very similar to what we have seen on the recently launched Vivo Nex 3. The notch, however, remains.

At the rear of the purported Mate 30 Pro, we see a circular camera setup at with four sensors. There is also a matte finish ring around the camera setup.

The Mate 30 Lite, however, is shown with a square quad-camera setup. The device will also have a slightly broader notch that the Mate 30 Pro, and will have sleek bezels around the display too.

Huawei Mate 30, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup for selfies, it will have a thin bezel on the forehead and chin and none on the sides of the display. As per the image, the Mate 30 will comes with dual SIM slots, one of which will come with 5G connectivity support.