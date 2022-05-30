FP Staff

Apple packs its iPhones and iPads with a bunch of neat hidden features, and more seem to be added with each update. Plus, more upgrades are likely coming soon with iOS 16. The follow-up to iOS 15 is expected to debut at WWDC, Apple's annual developer's conference, in June, but it'll probably be in beta until the fall.

There are plenty of iPhone and iPad features to try out, from SharePlay to Focus. And while many hidden features can be found in the iPhone's settings, other iOS tricks are built directly into the interface, like the secret trackpad for your keyboard. Trust us, once you discover this feature and start using it, you can't help but get accustomed to it super quickly.

When you're editing text, you probably hold your finger down on the screen and move the cursor around all the letters, numbers and punctuation to get to where you want. A magnifying bubble provides some help, by enlarging the text underneath your finger, but there's another way to move your cursor.

Here's how to bring up the hidden trackpad on an iOS device:

Step 1: Bring up your keyboard and press and hold your finger down on the space key until the keyboard goes blank. You should feel a bit of haptic feedback and see the cursor enlarge for a second, which means you can now use the keyboard as a trackpad.

Step 2: With your finger still pressed down, move it around the entire keyboard to move your cursor, just like you would on your Mac's or Windows laptop’s trackpad.

Step 3: To place the cursor, simply lift your finger off the screen. You can then use any of the other keys, like Delete, to make any edits to the text. If you want to move the cursor once again, press your finger down on the space key to bring up the hidden trackpad.