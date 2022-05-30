Monday, May 30, 2022Back to
New iPhones and iOS 16 are poised to get to Always On display and other cosmetic changes

Apple will be launching an all new version of their mobile operating system, iOS 16. Apart from some major changes in how the new OS feels and looks, Apple will also be giving some of their phones an always-on display.


Mehul DasMay 30, 2022 16:25:14 IST

One of Apple’s most anticipated events, the WWDC or the Worldwide Developers Conference is just a week away. Although Apple will perhaps not be launching any new hardware at this event, which is scheduled to start on the 6th of June this year, like each year, it will be announcing a number of new features and what the company’s strategy will be for software across its products.

One of the major highlights for this year will be iOS 16, which has been codenamed Sydney. iOS is going to be a major upgrade, meaning the new operating system will be chock full of changes. There is also likely to be a major makeover, which would significantly change how the new operating system looks and feels to use. One of the major cosmetic changes is going to come to the lock screen.

With the new iOS 16, Apple is planning some major enhancements, including special wallpapers and more importantly, some new and reworked shortcuts, as well as new lock screen widgets.

This time around, the iPhone 14 may be getting an always-on lock screen, a feature that Apple had hoped it would introduce with the iPhone 13. Given that the iPhone 14 will come with a newly developed and better OLED panel, implementing an always-on feature that doesn’t impact the battery life shouldn’t be a challenge for Apple.

This should also allow the iPhone 14 to turn down the refresh rate of the panel, when the device is locked, similar to what Apple does with the newer Apple Watches.

As per Mark Gruman, a noted Apple leakster, the always-on mode will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, codenamed D73 and D74, if the feature indeed ends up making the cut in time.

The iPhone 14 Pro will include a new front-facing camera and Face ID cutout, an A16 chip and a 48-megapixel back camera. There’s also the possibility of sending emergency texts over satellite networks.

The Health app will also be adding new features that work with the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple also is making significant improvements to watchOS that affect day-to-day operating and navigation.

As for any new hardware announcements, any new hardware being revealed at the WWDC, will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference.

