Mehul Das

One of the most significant tech events of the year that everyone, tech enthusiasts or not, eagerly awaits, is the annual autumn event in which Apple launches their latest iPhones. A reputable tipster has now revealed when this year’s iPhone launch will take place.

The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series will be launched by Apple on September 13th this year. Apple will also be unveiling the new AirPods Pro 2, and a new generation of the Apple Watch. Given that there are some travel restrictions around the globe for a number of reasons, there is a good possibility that the event will be hosted online.

The tipster also suggested that the Cupertino based tech giant will be making the official announcement around the dates, sometime in August, probably in the second week or so.

The Apple iPhone 14 lineup has been in the news for quite some time now as the rumours and leaks keep on coming in. Earlier this month, we length of the different variants of the upcoming iPhones. Thanks to a leak by one of Apple’s official vendors, we learnt that the new iPhone 14 series will be available as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. With iPhone 14, Apple will not be launching a Mini version.

We also learnt that for the first time in years, Apple’s flagship smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be getting a completely new 48MP sensor, which will use pixel binning to churn out 12MP photos.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iPhone 14 will be similarly priced to the iPhone 13. It will have a launch price of $799. The iPhone 14 Max will have a price tag of $899. The iPhone 14 Pro will carry a price tag of $999, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a starting price of $1,199, as per the leak. As Indian customers, users should add another 15-20 per cent premium over these figures, after converting them as per the current exchange rates.

Coming to the AirPods Pro 2, the new TWS earbuds are said to be the “biggest innovation in wireless earbuds since the original AirPods” and in all likelihood, will be priced around $299.