14:01 (IST)
Honor Experience officer, Don, is addressing the liveblog
tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2020 13:39:09 IST
Both Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones will use the App Gallery instead of the Google Play Store.
13:58 (IST)
The event will begin any minute now...
13:55 (IST)
The Honor launch event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST. Honor will be streaming the launch event live on its official Facebook page and YouTube channel .
13:37 (IST)
We meet again! Just minutes ago, Oppo launch event ended, where the company launched the Reno 4 Pro and the new Oppo Watch. Now, in another 20 minutes (at 2 pm IST), Honor will be kicking off it's launch event, where it will be unveiling the Honor 9A, Honor 9S and the MagicBook 15 in India. Stay tuned...
13:37 (IST)
We meet again!
Just minutes ago, Oppo launch event ended, where the company launched the Reno 4 Pro and the new Oppo Watch. Now, in another 20 minutes (at 2 pm IST), Honor will be kicking off it's launch event, where it will be unveiling the Honor 9A, Honor 9S and the MagicBook 15 in India. Stay tuned...
Honor is scheduled to host a launch event in India today to unveil three new products in the market – Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and the MagicBook 15.
Going by the variant launched in Russia, the Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3-inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The device has a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.
One of its most attractive features is its NFC support. It also comes with Huawei Histen 6.0 and Smart PA audio system.
As per the Flipkart teaser, Honor 9S will offer 2 GB RAM and an expandable memory of 32 GB. It is likely to on Android 10 and supports Magic UI 3.1. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.45-inch (13.84 cm) screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.
