Honor is scheduled to host a launch event in India today to unveil three new products in the market – Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and the MagicBook 15.

Both Honor 9A and Honor 9S will use the App Gallery instead of the Google Play Store.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST. Honor will be streaming the launch event live on its official Facebook page and Youtube channel.

Honor 9A expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Russia, the Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3-inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The device has a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

One of its most attractive features is its NFC support. It also comes with Huawei Histen 6.0 and Smart PA audio system.

Honor 9S expected specifications

As per the Flipkart teaser, Honor 9S will offer 2 GB RAM and an expandable memory of 32 GB. It is likely to on Android 10 and supports Magic UI 3.1. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.45-inch (13.84 cm) screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.