tech2 News Staff

Honor will launch three new products in India today – Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and Honor MagicBook 15. The two smartphones have already debuted globally, and it is expected that India variants will come with the same specifications.

Honor 9A will come with a triple rear camera setup whereas Honor 9S will sport a single camera at the back. Both the smartphones will come with AppGallery instead of Google Play Store.

Honor 9A, Honor 9S, Honor MagicBook 15 launch: How to watch the event live

The launch event will kick off at 2 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the livestream. You can also click on the webcast link embedded below.



Honor 9A expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Russia, the Honor 9A phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable storage. The device has a display screen of 6.3-inch (16 cm) with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution for crystal clear visual experience. It comes with a fingerprint reader and has an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The device has a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP secondary camera and a 2 MP sensor at the back. The Honor 9A runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1.

One of its most attractive features is its NFC support. It also comes with Huawei Histen 6.0 and Smart PA audio system.

Honor 9S expected specifications

As per the Flipkart teaser, Honor 9S will offer 2 GB RAM and an expandable memory of 32 GB. It is likely to on Android 10 and supports Magic UI 3.1. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.45-inch (13.84 cm) screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

In terms of camera specs, Honor 9S might come with a single 8 MP rear camera with autofocus feature. It is likely to sport a 5 MP selfie camera. An LED flash has also found its place at the back.

Honor MagicBook 15 expected specifications

As per the global variant, MagicBook 15 runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU that uses AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Further, the laptop has PCIe SSD storage with up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM.

The MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch 'Full View' display and offers an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Honor says that the laptop has an 11 percent increase in the trackpad size and the thickness of the laptops has been reduced by 62 cm. Around the display, the laptop has 4.8mm thin bezels and the silver variant comes with a cool blue chamfer along the edges of the lid.

The MagicBook 15 also comes with 56 W battery and Type-C charging. The power button on the laptop doubles as a biometric authenticator.