tech2 News Staff

Honor launched a few products globally that include Honor 9X Pro, Honor View 30 Pro, MagicWatch 2, and Honor Magic earbuds. To recall, the company had already launched Magic Watch 2 and Honor 9X (first impressions) in China a couple of months back. The smartphones launched at the event do not come with Google Mobile Services and fill up its shoes they feature Huawei Mobile Services. It comes with Huawei AppGallery, something to replace Google Play Store. To

Honor 9X Pro, View 30 Pro, Magic Earbuds, MagicWatch 2 and MagicBook 14, 15pricing, availability

Honor 9X Pro is priced at € 249 and will go on sale next month in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Malaysia. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colour variants.

The Honor View 30 Pro will soon go on sale in Russia. The China variant is priced at CNY 3,899 (approx Rs 39,000) for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The Magic earbuds are priced at € 129 and are available in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue colour options. They will be available for purchase globally starting from April.

Both Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 (256 GB) are priced at € 599 and will go on sale in UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic and other markets in the end of March.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 EasyFit Series straps will be globally available from April at a price of €35.9.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. Honor 9X Pro is powered by 7nm Kirin 810 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 615 GB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, you will get a 16 MP pop up selfie camera.

Honor 9X Pro houses a 4,000 mAh battery and it comes with a Type C port for charging.

Honor V30 Pro specifications

The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.57-inch full HD+ punch hole display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Honor V30 Pro is powered by Kirin 990 processor and it offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based Magic UI.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a 40 MP primary sensor, 8 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. It comes with a dual front camera setup that has a 32 MP lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Honor View 30 Pro is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 40 W fast charging and 27 W wireless charging. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor Magic Earbuds specifications

These wireless earbuds come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology and it sports three built-in microphones. These Magic Earbuds also come with noise-canceling technology that enhances the call quality.

They are available in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue colour options.

Honor MagicBook 14/15 specifications

Honor MagicBook 14 can last up to 10 hours in single charge and it supports 65W fast charging technology. It has a FullView display with high screen-to-body-ratio.

We were demoed the MagicBook 15, which runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU that uses AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Even though Honor has officially partnered with Intel for PC chipsets, Honor’s product marketing manager JJ said that the Intel chipsets are, for now, reserved for laptops sold in China; all overseas models will be powered by the AMD chipset.

Further, the laptop has PCIe SSD storage with up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM.

The MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch 'Full View' display and offers 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Honor says that the laptop has an 11 percent increase in the trackpad size and the thickness of the laptops has been reduced by 62 cm. Around the display, the laptop has 4.8mm thin bezels and the silver variant comes with a cool blue chamfer along the edges of the lid.

The MagicBook 15 also comes with 56 W battery and Type-C charging. The power button on the laptop doubles as a biometric authenticator.

Honor MagicWatch 2 EasyFit Series straps

The Magic Watch 2 comes in two size variants – 46 mm and 42 mm. The 46 mm variant comes in Charcoal Black and Flax Brown colour options, whereas the 42 mm variants comes in a Agate Black and Sakura Gold colour option.

The only difference between the two watches is the size of the dial. The 46 mm watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the 42mm watch, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

Now, for this watch you can get EasyFit Series watch straps. There are six colors available for the fluoroelastomer, including Daylight Yellow, Olive Green, Reef Blue, Sky Blue, Lilac Purple, and Camellia Pink, and two colors, Wonderland Green and Wizard Purple, for the leather strap.

New features like period tracker called Female Cycle Tracker, SpO2 monitor, will let you monitor oxygen saturation level in the blood stream during a workout, are also added in the Magic Watch.

