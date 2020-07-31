Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno 4 Pro launch event highlights: Reno 4 Pro launched at Rs 34,990, Oppo Watch pricing starts at Rs 14,990

tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2020 13:09:51 IST

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera and a 6.55-inch FHS+ AMOLED waterfall display.

  • 13:15 (IST)

    That's all from Oppo today. But, do stay tuned for another launch event today! 

    Honor is launching the Honor 9A, Honor 9S and the MagicBook 15 in India today. The event starts at 2 pm IST. Stay tuned to tech2 for all the live updates from the event. See you soon! 

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Reno 4 Pro comes in a sole variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 34,990

    The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 5 August. 

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Oppo Watch pricing

    46 mm variant: Rs 19,990

    41 mm variant: Rs 14,990

    Both watches will go on sale from 10 August onwards.

  • 13:02 (IST)

    The Oppo Watch has five excersice sensors

  • 13:01 (IST)

    The Oppo Watch comes with fast charging tech

    Oppo says that the 41 mm watch can charge from zero to 46 percent in 15 minutes, while the 46 mm watch can charge to 30 percent in 15 minutes,

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Oppo Watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC

    Oppo claims the 41mm watch can run for up to 36 hours in smart mode.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    The Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 3D dual-curved 1.91-inch AMOLED display

    It will come in black and glassy gold in 46 mm version, and black, silver and pink gold in 41 mm model. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Oppo announced the Oppo Watch in India

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Oppo India product manager Jithin Abraham has taken over the livestream

  • 12:52 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro runs ColorOS 7.2

    It comes with gravity wallpaper, a Quick Return bubble feature, a meditation apps called Oppo Relax, and more.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    For low-light photography, the Reno 4 Pro features Night Flare portrait mode

  • 12:49 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro uses AI stabilisers on the front camera

  • 12:48 (IST)

    On the Reno 4 Pro, you can record slow motion videos at 960fps

  • 12:47 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro features a 48 MP quad-camera setup

  • 12:46 (IST)

    The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with Hidden Unlock Fingerprint 4.0

  • 12:45 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging tech

    The smartphone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery. Oppo claims that using the new charging tech, the Reno 4 Pro can be charged from zero to 100 percent in just 36 minutes. 

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Oppo says currently 157+ million users use a VOOC charger globally

  • 12:41 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro will be available in a Starry Night and a Silky White colour variant

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Oppo says that the Reno 4 Pro is the lightest and sleekest device in the series yet.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro supports HD content streaming on Netflix

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with TÜV Rheinland certification 

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Reno 4 Pro comes with a 180 Hz touch sampling rate

    It features a super AMOLED screen and 20:9 aspect ratio.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro features 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

  • 12:33 (IST)

    The Reno series debuted in India with the launch of Reno 10X last year

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Oppo India product manager Akshay Gupta is on the stage

  • 12:29 (IST)

    This is apparently going to be the "most immersive AR launch event ever". 

    On 21 July, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord in an AR launch event, and honestly, watching it was more trouble than fun.

  • 12:26 (IST)

    The livestream will begin in a few minutes now..

  • 12:16 (IST)

    The Reno 4 Pro will feature a waterfall display

  • 11:41 (IST)

    At today's launch live stream, expect some Augment Reality elements as well! 

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Besides the 3D curved screen and 90 Hz refreshed rate display, a highlight of the Reno 4 Pro will be the 65 W SuperVooc 2.0 charging support.

    Oppo claims that using the new charging tech, the Reno 4 Pro can be charged from zero to 100 percent in just 36 minutes. 

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Oppo Reno 4 Pro: What to expect?

    Last month, Oppo launched the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro in China. As per the variant launched there, the Oppo Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and will offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

    In terms of camera, Oppo Reno4 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

    Oppo Reno4 Pro will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    What do we know so far about the Reno 4 Pro?

    When teasing the launch of the smartphone, Oppo had confirmed that the Reno 4 Pro will feature "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". An image shared by Oppo also revealed that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Welcome! 

    Oppo is launching the Reno 4 Pro smartphone in India at 12 pm. Follow this space for the smallest of updates from the launch event.

Oppo is scheduled to host a virtual launch event in India today to unveil the Reno 4 Pro in the Indian market. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on Oppo's official Youtube channel.

Earlier this month, when Oppo teased the launch of the Reno 4 Pro in India, it also revealed that the smartphone will feature "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". As per the image teased, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

Oppo Reno4 Pro

In June, Oppo launched the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro in China. In India, currently only the higher model – Reno 4 Pro – is expected to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro expected specifications

As per the China variant, the Oppo Reno4 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and will offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno4 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup at the back that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Reno4 Pro will be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.



