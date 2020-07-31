Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Oppo is scheduled to host a virtual launch event in India today to unveil the Reno 4 Pro in the Indian market. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on Oppo's official Youtube channel.

Earlier this month, when Oppo teased the launch of the Reno 4 Pro in India, it also revealed that the smartphone will feature "3D Borderless Sense Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate". As per the image teased, Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole camera that sits on the top left corner of the display.

In June, Oppo launched the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro in China. In India, currently only the higher model – Reno 4 Pro – is expected to be revealed.