HMD Global is hosting an event in Cairo, Egypt tonight. At the launch event, the company is expected to launch three new Nokia smartphones — Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 2.3. However, the Finnish company hasn't yet confirmed what smartphones will be revealed today.

Nokia launch event today: How to watch it live

Nokia will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel and its Facebook page. The event will begin at 10.30 pm IST tonight (5 December). We have also embedded the livestream video below for your convenience. Since the event is late at night, if you are interesting to live stream into the launch, you can also set a reminder by tapping on the 'Set Reminder' icon on the bottom left of the video below. That way you will be reminded minutes before the launch.

Nokia launch event today: What to expect

In December 2018, HMD Global had launched the Nokia 8.1 at an event in Dubai. Today, the company is expected to launch its successor. While nothing is officially known about the smartphone, as per recent leaks, the Nokia 8.2 will not come with flagship specifications. However, some reports also suggest that a 5G variant of the phone will be announced at MWC 2020. Could this be the 5G Nokia phone Juho Sarvikar talked about at the Snapdragon Summit?

Reports also reveal that the Nokia 8.2 will be priced around $500, which is roughly about Rs 36,000.

The other smartphone expected to launch tonight is Nokia 5.2, which will reportedly feature a 48 MP camera and will be powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset and an HD+ display.

Nokia 2.3 is also expected to be announced today. Per recent leaks, it will feature a 6.1-inch HD display and a 3,920 mAh battery. It will apparently be priced at EUR 97, which is roughly Rs 7,700.

