Thursday, December 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 8.2, 5.2 and 2.3 at 10:30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Here are the smartphones we expect to launch tonight and all we know about them.


tech2 News StaffDec 05, 2019 18:27:40 IST

HMD Global is hosting an event in Cairo, Egypt tonight. At the launch event, the company is expected to launch three new Nokia smartphones — Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 2.3. However, the Finnish company hasn't yet confirmed what smartphones will be revealed today.

HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 8.2, 5.2 and 2.3 at 10:30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Nokia 8.1

Nokia launch event today: How to watch it live

Nokia will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel and its Facebook page. The event will begin at 10.30 pm IST tonight (5 December). We have also embedded the livestream video below for your convenience. Since the event is late at night, if you are interesting to live stream into the launch, you can also set a reminder by tapping on the 'Set Reminder' icon on the bottom left of the video below. That way you will be reminded minutes before the launch.

Nokia launch event today: What to expect

In December 2018, HMD Global had launched the Nokia 8.1 at an event in Dubai. Today, the company is expected to launch its successor. While nothing is officially known about the smartphone, as per recent leaks, the Nokia 8.2 will not come with flagship specifications. However, some reports also suggest that a 5G variant of the phone will be announced at MWC 2020. Could this be the 5G Nokia phone Juho Sarvikar talked about at the Snapdragon Summit?

Reports also reveal that the Nokia 8.2 will be priced around $500, which is roughly about Rs 36,000.

The other smartphone expected to launch tonight is Nokia 5.2, which will reportedly feature a 48 MP camera and will be powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset and an HD+ display.

Nokia 2.3 is also expected to be announced today. Per recent leaks, it will feature a 6.1-inch HD display and a 3,920 mAh battery. It will apparently be priced at EUR 97, which is roughly Rs 7,700.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia

Nokia 8.2 with Snapdragon 735, 32 MP pop-up camera expected to arrive on 5 December

Nov 25, 2019
Nokia 8.2 with Snapdragon 735, 32 MP pop-up camera expected to arrive on 5 December
Nokia to launch a 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC next year

Nokia

Nokia to launch a 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC next year

Dec 04, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com