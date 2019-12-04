tech2 News Staff

At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 765 chipset — a high-end 5G-ready SoC. During the event, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas also take over the stage and revealed that next year, Nokia will be launching a smartphone that will be powered by the new Snapdragon 765 chipset with an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem.

HMD Global also shared a teaser image at the event, which revealed that the upcoming Nokia phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a curved rear panel with a glossy finish, and a circular camera module at the back. Sarvikas also said that the phone will leverage the in-house Zeiss camera technology.

He also revealed that the new Nokia smartphone will feature the PureDisplay technology with support for HDR10 video playback. Like the recent Nokia flagships, the device will also let its users upscale SDR content to HDR in real-time. Additionally, the phone will also offer 4K HDR video recording support.

Chief Product Officer of @NokiaMobile Juho Sarvikas

is onstage talking about how Nokia will use the #Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform to power their affordable, next-generation, and future-proof #5G phones. @sarvikas pic.twitter.com/3tSpLOY4Xi — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) December 3, 2019

“Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform,” Qualcomm quoted Juho Sarvikas saying in its press release.

Here's all you need to know about the recently announced Snapdragon 865 chip and the more mainstream Snapdragon 765 and 765G chips by Qualcomm.

