Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia to launch a 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC next year

The new Nokia phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a circular camera module at the back.


tech2 News StaffDec 04, 2019 13:29:47 IST

At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 765 chipset — a high-end 5G-ready SoC. During the event, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas also take over the stage and revealed that next year, Nokia will be launching a smartphone that will be powered by the new Snapdragon 765 chipset with an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem.

HMD Global also shared a teaser image at the event, which revealed that the upcoming Nokia phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a curved rear panel with a glossy finish, and a circular camera module at the back. Sarvikas also said that the phone will leverage the in-house Zeiss camera technology.

Nokia to launch a 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC next year

Nokia smartphone. Representational Image.

He also revealed that the new Nokia smartphone will feature the PureDisplay technology with support for HDR10 video playback. Like the recent Nokia flagships, the device will also let its users upscale SDR content to HDR in real-time. Additionally, the phone will also offer 4K HDR video recording support.

“Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform,” Qualcomm quoted Juho Sarvikas saying in its press release.

Here's all you need to know about the recently announced Snapdragon 865 chip and the more mainstream Snapdragon 765 and 765G chips by Qualcomm.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Snapdragon Summit

Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865, high-end 765, and gaming-focused 765G platforms announced

Dec 04, 2019
Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865, high-end 765, and gaming-focused 765G platforms announced
Qualcomm expects smartphone makers to ship 450 million 5G handsets in 2021 as adoption rate picks up

Qualcomm

Qualcomm expects smartphone makers to ship 450 million 5G handsets in 2021 as adoption rate picks up

Nov 20, 2019
Intel says Qualcomm forced it out of market with unfair patent licensing practises

Intel

Intel says Qualcomm forced it out of market with unfair patent licensing practises

Nov 30, 2019
Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive

Nokia

Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive

Nov 28, 2019
Nokia 8.2 with Snapdragon 735, 32 MP pop-up camera expected to arrive on 5 December

Nokia

Nokia 8.2 with Snapdragon 735, 32 MP pop-up camera expected to arrive on 5 December

Nov 25, 2019
Nokia head says 'we don't have a 5G problem' while market fears it is lagging behind

Nokia

Nokia head says 'we don't have a 5G problem' while market fears it is lagging behind

Nov 21, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com