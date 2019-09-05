tech2 News Staff

With just one more day to go before IFA 2019 officially begins, we are already starting to see tech giants unveiling their products.

HMD Global is all set to host its IFA 2019 press event today at 4 pm Berlin time, which translates to 7.30 pm IST. As is the case every year, this year we are going to see some updates to Nokia's Android One line up of phones.

If speculations online are to be believed, Nokia is planning to launch the Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. In addition to this, Nokia plans to launch one more phone. These phones will be making their way to India soon, as invites for a media event on 11 September have already been sent out.

These devices are expected to be priced in the budget and mid-range segments, and will most likely face off with the Redmi and Realme devices in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range.

Considering Nokia has been delivering the latest Android updates and security patches on time, these new phones could very well come with Android 10 on board, as the OS has gone live this week for the public.

Nokia 7.2 feature expectations

Nokia 7.2, which will be an upgrade to the Nokia 7.1, is expected to come with the Sony IMX586 sensor sporting camera with a 48 MP resolution. This sensor has become par for the course for the phones in the sub Rs 20,000 category. It will most likely come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and it's expected to have either Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC or Snapdragon 660 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It is most likely speculated to come with a circular camera module on the rear side, with two more cameras in addition to the 48 MP primary camera.

Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 6.2 feature expectations

The Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 6.2 will be replacing the Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 respectively.

Nokia 6.2 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, it could be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Nokia 5.2 is expected to come with an HD+ display and sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC.

Can you guess the 4th member of our brand new mobile family? All secrets revealed tomorrow at IFA Berlin. ​#IFA2019 #NokiamobileLive​

▶️https://t.co/PQNiBVq3i6 pic.twitter.com/QT6PhmQGgf — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 4, 2019

Nokia IFA 2019 Keynote: Time, When and where to watch

The Nokia IFA 2019 press event will start at 4 pm Berlin time which is around 7.30 pm IST on 5 September.

Nokia will livestream its IFA keynote on its Facebook Page or you can follow it on Nokia's YouTube channel.

Nokia is the quickest when it comes to Android updates

As per a report by Counterpoint Research, Nokia had nearly 96 percent of its smartphones, sold cumulatively since Q3 2018, running on Android Pie or had an Android Pie update. This made Nokia the top brand when it came to updating smartphone software and issuing security patches. As per the research director, Peter Richardson, OS and security updates are something that do not get the required attention as only a few brands focus on these aspects.

In this list, Nokia is followed by Samsung with 89 percent of its smartphones running on Android Pie or has got the Android Pie update. Third in line is the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi with 84 percent.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.