Nokia 8.2 could be unveiled at MWC 2020 with 5G and a pop-out selfie camera

tech2 News StaffOct 11, 2019 12:09:20 IST

As 5G becomes more prominent in the current state of things in the technology sphere, smartphone makers are rushing to implement it into their devices. Already Huawei and Samsung are selling phones with 5G capabilities and soon there are going to be more companies joining and if reports are to be believed Nokia is going to be one of them.

Nokai 8.1

A Nokiapoweruser report has stated that at MWC 2020 next year we could expect HMD Global to launch the Nokia 8.2 smartphone which will come with 5G, making it the first Nokia phone to have this technology. Apart from that the report also mentions that the phone will have quad-camera setup and also a pop-up camera on the front to provide for a high screen-to-body ratio.

However, the report specifies that the Nokia 8.2 will not be coming with flagship specs which leads to the possibility that the 5G Nokia 8.2 might be announced separately with flagship specs. The report also states that the Nokia flagship phone will be costing somewhere around $500 as stated by HMD Global CEO Juho Sarvikas.

In more news regarding Nokia, the company has officially announced the Nokia 6.2 in India today. The smartphone has already been announced at the IFA 2019 along with a few more handsets like Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2720 Flip 4G and Nokia 800 Tough. Nokia 7.2 also debuted in India last month with a price tag of Rs 18,599.

