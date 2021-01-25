Monday, January 25, 2021Back to
Happy Republic Day 2021: Here is how to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Republic Day themed WhatsApp stickers third party apps can be downloaded from Play Store.


FP TrendingJan 25, 2021 15:48:21 IST

Republic Day is round the corner and the whole country will gear up to celebrate the national holiday with the utmost fervour. As Republic Day marks the anniversary of the Indian Constitution taken into effect, citizens should cherish the joy of being part of an independent and republic nation. It is also the time to look back at the hard struggle for independence that has seen several bravehearts sacrificing their lives.

Image: Pixabay

On the occasion, it is only fitting to share Republic Day cheer with your close ones.

How to download and send Republic Day 2021 stickers

Step 1: Go to the WhatsApp app on your smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the person’s chat or group where you would like to send the Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp sticker.

Step 3: Once it opens, click on the emoji icon next to the chat bar.

Step 4: Choose the stickers' icon and click on the '+' symbol on the right.

Step 5: Go through the available packs to find anything suitable. If the results are not satisfactory, tap on the option ‘Get more stickers’ at the end of the list.

Step 6: You will be redirected to the app store with the search results showing a list of sticker apps related to Republic Day 2021.

Step 7: Now look for your desired sticker app from the promotional pictures available and then download it.

Step 8: After installation, open WhatsApp again, go to the selected chat window and send the downloaded stickers wishing your friends and family a Happy Republic Day 2021.

In case you would want to curate Republic Day 2021 stickers, here is how you do it:

Step 1: Download any sticker making app from the app store and install it.

Step 2: Browse through the internet for Happy Republic Day 2021 images and download them on your device.

Step 3: Now open the sticker making app and click on the ‘Create a new sticker pack’ option.

Step 4: Add the images that you have downloaded and customize the sticker with interesting messages or quotes.

Step 5: Once it has been done, press on the ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ option.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp and send the newly created stickers from your WhatsApp sticker library.

