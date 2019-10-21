Monday, October 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google says it will add eye detection to Pixel 4's face unlock in the 'coming months'

Google says if you concerned that someone may unlock your phone without your permission then use a pin, pattern or password for additional security.


tech2 News StaffOct 21, 2019 10:25:59 IST

Last week it was found that Pixel 4's Face Unlock would work even when a users' eyes were shut. This could be a problem because it would make fooling the device's unlocking feature very easy — one could unlock your phone without your knowledge while you were sleeping.

This, of course, led to a lot of dismay, to which Google has responded saying that it will roll out an update to the Pixel 4's face unlock system that will require eye detection. While Google's response comes as a relief but the timeline for its reaction to the issue is frustrating, as Google says the update will be rolled out "in the coming months."

Google says it will add eye detection to Pixel 4s face unlock in the coming months

Google Pixel 4
Image: YouTube/Made by Google.

Google told Android Central:

We've been working on an option for users to require their eyes to be open to unlock the phone, which will be delivered in a software update in the coming months. In the meantime, if any Pixel 4 users are concerned that someone may take their phone and try to unlock it while their eyes are closed, they can activate a security feature that requires a pin, pattern or password for the next unlock.

Google says that if you are too concerned that someone may unlock your phone without your permission because of the said flaw, then you can use a pin, pattern or password for additional security.

Unlike iPhones, that lets you toggle the 'attention' switch to use eye detection for unlocking the phone, Pixel 4 does not currently have a setting where users can block the phone from opening if the registered person's eyes are not open although the countless leaks ahead of the phone's launch did show such an option.

BBC News reporter Chris Fox was the first to notice this flaw. Obviously, we cannot verify this flaw independently since Pixel 4 is not going to launch in India.

But this basically means that Google is going to be shipping its Pixel 4 devices while fully being aware that the flaw exists.

Also read: 

Google Pixel 4's Live Caption feature to soon come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a phones

Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Can Google up the flagship game?

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 06, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL prices reportedly leaked ahead of 15 October launch
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Oct 13, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to launch today at 7:30 pm: Everything we know about the next Pixel phones

Oct 15, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Made by Google

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch highlights: Pixel 4 annouced with dual-cameras, Soli Chip and more starting at $799

Oct 15, 2019
Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

Pixelbook Go

Google announces the Pixelbook Go laptop powered by Chrome OS at $649

Oct 15, 2019
Google launches the second-gen Pixel Buds with a re-engineered design for $179

Pixel Buds

Google launches the second-gen Pixel Buds with a re-engineered design for $179

Oct 15, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019