Last week it was found that Pixel 4's Face Unlock would work even when a users' eyes were shut. This could be a problem because it would make fooling the device's unlocking feature very easy — one could unlock your phone without your knowledge while you were sleeping.

This, of course, led to a lot of dismay, to which Google has responded saying that it will roll out an update to the Pixel 4's face unlock system that will require eye detection. While Google's response comes as a relief but the timeline for its reaction to the issue is frustrating, as Google says the update will be rolled out "in the coming months."

Google told Android Central:

We've been working on an option for users to require their eyes to be open to unlock the phone, which will be delivered in a software update in the coming months. In the meantime, if any Pixel 4 users are concerned that someone may take their phone and try to unlock it while their eyes are closed, they can activate a security feature that requires a pin, pattern or password for the next unlock.

Google says that if you are too concerned that someone may unlock your phone without your permission because of the said flaw, then you can use a pin, pattern or password for additional security.

Unlike iPhones, that lets you toggle the 'attention' switch to use eye detection for unlocking the phone, Pixel 4 does not currently have a setting where users can block the phone from opening if the registered person's eyes are not open although the countless leaks ahead of the phone's launch did show such an option.

BBC News reporter Chris Fox was the first to notice this flaw. Obviously, we cannot verify this flaw independently since Pixel 4 is not going to launch in India.

But this basically means that Google is going to be shipping its Pixel 4 devices while fully being aware that the flaw exists.

