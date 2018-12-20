Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Garmin says it is witnessing 100 percent growth in wearables business in India

The wearables market in India saw shipment of 1.02 lakh units in the September 2018 quarter.

Press Trust of India Dec 20, 2018 08:11 AM IST

Tech major Garmin Wednesday said it has been witnessing almost 100 percent growth in its wearables business in India and will focus on setting up more experience zones to further ramp up business in the country. Garmin, which is known for its range of global positioning system (GPS) solutions, also launched its new GPS-enabled smartwatch ‘Instinct’ priced at Rs 26,990.

“Over the years, we have seen an increase in people adopting more preventive measures to protect their health and that trend is reflected in uptake of wearables as well… we have seen an almost 100 percent growth in our volumes in the last one year,” Garmin India National Sales Manager Ali Rizvi said. He added that the company has set up a store in Delhi-NCR for people to experience its products and plans to set up 5-6 more such outlets next year in major Indian cities.

Fenix 5X Plus. Image: Garmin

Fenix 5X Plus. Image: Garmin

Garmin offers smart wearables across price points and has dedicated devices for activities like golf and cycling. Talking about the product, Rizvi said Instinct supports multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) and offers wrist-based heart rate monitor. It is built on US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. “India is a very important market for Garmin and holds a great potential for the lifestyle segment. While we have products in other series, Instinct is our lifestyle watch for users looking for a smartwatch that is rugged and reliable,” he said.

According to research firm IDC, the wearables market in India saw shipment of 1.02 lakh units in the September 2018 quarter, growing at 17 percent year-on-year. The overall wearable market — which is currently dominated by affordable devices — is expected to continue its double-digit growth in 2019.

The pace of growth, IDC said, is expected to continue over the next few years as vendors explore new categories to provide solutions around healthcare and lifestyle management. Xiaomi led the wearables segment in India with 41.2 percent share in the July-September 2018 quarter, followed by GOQii (18.6 percent), Titan (14 percent), Samsung (4.5 percent), and Fossil (3 percent).

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

also see

Garmin Vivofit fitness band available exclusively on Flipkart Rs 9,990

Aug 09, 2014

NewsTracker

Ratan Tata fosters another startup, invests in fitness co GOQii

Oct 03, 2016

Garmin Fenix 5 Series of GPS wearables coming to India

Apr 20, 2017

Apple second in the wearables market, Fitbit enjoys the top spot, says IDC

Aug 30, 2015

Fitbit holiday quarter forecast falls well below analyst estimates

Nov 03, 2016

11.4 million wearable devices were shipped globally in Q1 2015: Report

Jun 06, 2015

science

UFOs

The 'UFO' on Google Street View of Florida looks more butterfly than alien spaceship

Dec 20, 2018

Global Warming Hiatus

Global warming 'hiatus' disproved by twin studies reviewing historical climate data

Dec 20, 2018

Gas Trap

New kind of carbon powder eats up emitted CO2 before it reaches the atmosphere

Dec 20, 2018

Astronomy

Rare glimpses of young star Gaia 17bpi in a fit of growth leaves astronomers orgasmic

Dec 20, 2018