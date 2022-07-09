FP Staff

According to the Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker report by IDC or the International Data Corporation, Samsung is the number one brand in terms of shipment volume when it comes to smartwatches and premium TWS earbuds in India.

As per the IDC report, Samsung had over 65 per cent of the shipment volume in the smartwatch category and around 31 per cent market share in the premium TWS category for the three months ending March 2022. IDC defines a premium TWS earbud as one that costs over Rs 5,500 or over $75.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement, “Galaxy Watch4 registered double-digit growth QoQ in India, thanks to industry-leading features such as Body Composition and Personalized Sleep Coaching, while Galaxy Buds2 won hearts with its premium sound quality and enhanced Active Noise Cancellation. We ensured wider availability of our devices across both offline (6000+ stores across India) and online channels (all leading e-commerce platforms) and also introduced improved payment mechanisms and financing options, to improve access and drive greater affordability.”

The Galaxy Watch 4 Series has been a favourite among premium smartwatch enthusiasts because of its premium design, top-notch health tracking, and awesome display. Another aspect as to why it has performed so well is the fact that it integrates with the Android ecosystem really well. This is because Samsung has been able to integrate WearOS with its own wearable software and top-of-the-line wearable hardware.

Similarly, Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet, Galaxy Buds2 with enhanced ANC have a great design and are extremely comfortable to be worn throughout the day. And of course, there is the fact that they sound great. Again, the fact that the Galaxy Buds2 pair very well with most Android devices while retaining most of its rich feature set is why they have been selling so well.

Meanwhile, Apple had the second-largest share of the smartwatch market in terms of shipment volume, with a figure of 22.7 per cent. Fitbit at 4.7 per cent, Fossil at 3.5 per cent, and Garmin at 1.7 per cent rounded up the top 5.