Monday, June 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch with heart rate monitor, PacePro feature and more launched in India at Rs 20,990

The smartwatch comes with support for a heart rate monitor, body battery energy monitor, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracker, and more.


FP TrendingJun 28, 2021 17:33:51 IST

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch, the Forerunner 55 in India. The smartwatch is meant for people, especially beginners, to monitor their physical activities and achieve their set fitness goals with ease. The Forerunner 55 smartwatch comes with an in-built GPS and helps people keep track of the time, distance, speed, and more while running or walking. There is also the PacePro feature that helps people easily put in their efforts as per a particular course or distance.

Garmin Forerunner 55

Garmin Forerunner 55

The watch provides users with access to a number of running modes, daily training tips, running data, suggested workouts, and more for people to easily get on with their fitness routine. There are features such as finish time estimator, Cadence alerts, built-in recovery time, and more for people to follow a fitness regime in a better way.

It comes with support for a heart rate monitor, body battery energy monitor, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracker, and more.

Additionally, people can use the Forerunner 55 to get messages, email, and social media notifications. It can be connected to the Garmin Connect app for easy activity tracking. People can also download personalised watch faces, apps, and more via the Connect IQ Store.

There is also the Built-in assistance and incident detection feature that automatically sends users' real-time location with a message to emergency contacts.

The Forerunner 55 comes with a 1.04-inch display with a screen resolution of 280 x 280 pixels. It battery is claimed to last up to two weeks on a single charge and even supports 5ATM water resistance.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is priced at Rs 20,990 and will be available to buy from Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, synergizer.co.in, and Garmin Brand Stores.

It comes in Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey colours.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Garmin Venu Sq

Garmin Venu Sq review: A functional fitness tracker without all the bells and whistles

Jun 16, 2021
Garmin Venu Sq review: A functional fitness tracker without all the bells and whistles

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021